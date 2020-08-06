ERS scheme referred to Auditor-General

The Labor party has referred the government's Early Release of Superannuation scheme to the Auditor-General, citing administrative failures.

Shadow Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones sent the letter to the Auditor-General Grant Hehir asking him to review the integrity and performance of the ERS scheme.

"The scheme was designed to provide financial relief for people experiencing income loss and hardship caused by the economic impact of COVID-19. This was the clear intent of Parliament in legislating for increased early access," he said.

"The government administration of the scheme appears to have departed from this legislated purpose. Evidence given to the Senate Select Committee overseeing the government's response to COVID-19 had revealed major problems with the scheme."

Jones lists a number of issues including:

Major theft and fraud issues, resulting in the loss of significant quantities of superannuation;

The lack of any verification mechanism for access to the scheme;

Inaccurate and misleading promotion of the scheme; and

A $12 billion blowout in estimates of how much superannuation would be withdrawn.

Jones blamed the alleged "administrative failures" for Australians removing their super without meeting the requirements.

"The consequences of these administrative failures for taxpayers are dire," he said.

"Fines of up to $12,600 for false declarations and withdrawals, tax liabilities on fund withdrawals and disqualification form income support such as JobSeeker."

Jones claims government ministers and senior public servants have acknowledge many of his cited failings, but said they have not provided any details about how the government plans to respond.

"Despite these failings, the scheme is now being extended by the government for a further three months," Jones said.

After sending the letter, Jones took to Twitter to explain his decision to refer the matter to the Auditor-General.

"I've asked the Australian National Audit Office to investigate the administration of the government's super access scheme which has been marred by fraud, blowouts and exposes taxpayers to the risk of fines and hefty tax bills," he said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.