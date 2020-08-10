NEWS
Superannuation
ERS doesn't justify higher SG: Grattan
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 10 AUG 2020   11:53AM

New modelling from Grattan Institute found most Australians will have a comfortable retirement even if they have taken advantage of the government's early release scheme.

The government recently extended the ERS scheme, allowing individuals who have lost their job or had their hours or trading income cut by 20% or more to withdraw up to $10,000 from their super between April and June, and up to another $10,000 between July and December.

More than 500,000 people have cleared out their super accounts entirely with Treasury expecting total withdrawals to reach $42 billion.

"Retirement incomes will fall for workers who withdraw their super, but not by as much as might be thought," Grattan said.

"The pension means test means that the government, via higher pension payments, makes up much of what's lost."

The modelling shows that a typical (median income) 35-year-old who takes the full $20,000 would see their retirement balance fall by around $58,000 but would see their actual income over retirement would fall by only $24,000.

"Put another way, in retirement that worker would earn 88% of their pre-retirement income instead of 89%," it said.

"Both are well above the 70% post-tax replacement benchmark used by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Mercer Global Pension Index to determine how much is needed in retirement."

Grattan said workers on median incomes who withdraw the full $20,000 will remain above that benchmark, even with compulsory super contributions staying where they are, at 9.5% of salary.

"While around one in five Australians have accessed their super early, four in five have not. Policy makers can only justify forcibly lowering someone's living standards during their working life - by lifting compulsory super - if they are protecting that person from an even worse outcome in retirement," it said.

"Our modelling shows workers on all but the highest incomes will retire on incomes at least 70% of their pre-retirement post-tax earnings, the so-called replacement standard."

The new modelling comes as APRA reports the latest ERS figures for the week ending August 2.

It revealed over $30 billion has been withdrawn from super accounts since the scheme's inception, having received three million initial applications and over 1.1 million repeat applications.

About $1 billion was paid in the week to August 2 to about 129,000 members. The average payment was $7695 and $8511 when considering repeat applications only.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: RetirementGrattan InstituteAPRAMercer Global Pension IndexSGTreasury
