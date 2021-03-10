NEWS
Superannuation
ERS disproportionately impacted women
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   12:10PM

According to analysis from Rest, the "pink recession" might have been exacerbated by the government's early release of super program.

More than half a million women accessed their super early as part of the scheme.

Industry super fund Rest, which has the most female members of any super fund in the country, found that for those who made withdrawals under the ERS program the gender gap in super balance increased.

Women between the ages of 30 and 39 had balances an average of 15.6% lower than men's balances before the ERS and 22.3% lower after the ERS.

For those aged 40 to 49 the gap increased from 26.3% to 32.3% and for those 50-59 it went from 30.3% to 25.7%.

AMP, in similar research, found that 21% of women were withdrawing their starting super balances, compared to 17% of men.

Female AMP super members were also found to be more likely to clear out their super savings entirely (14%) compared to men (12%).

Rest also reported that the number of women using its digital finance tools quadrupled during the period.

"The impact of the ERS on our female members is evident, as we saw the gender gap between our male and female members grow even further among those who did access the scheme. The financial impact of the pandemic could very well see more women retiring with less money, particularly for those who have less time to rebuild their balances before they retire," Rest group executive of employer and industry engagement Deborah Potts said.

"The best advice we can give to our members who were impacted, is to seek financial advice. Many funds such as Rest offer online advice tools and services, as well as learning centers to help educate their members on how to make the most informed decisions.

"Over the past year, we've seen a huge uptake in these services, particularly by our female members, who are proactively trying to build their balances and achieve a personal-best retirement outcome."

Read more: ERSDeborah Potts
