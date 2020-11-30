ERS costs big super funds

As applications for the early release of super (ERS) scheme slow down, the nation's biggest funds have taken the brunt of the payments.

Of the $36 billion paid out so far, the 10 funds with the highest number of applications received from the ATO have made 3.1 million payments worth a total of $23.2 billion.

AustralianSuper leads the pack, having paid out $4.88 billion. This is followed by Sunsuper which has paid $3.57 billion to its members and Rest which has paid $3.23 billion to its members.

Other industry funds whose members have suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have also paid out considerable sums.

Hospitality fund Hostplus has plaid over $3 billion to members and construction industry fund Cbus has paid $2.26 billion.

Qantas Superannuation Plan, which took a large initial hit as airlines were forced to stay grounded as borders closed, has paid over $121 million.

Since the scheme opened in April payments made to eligible members have taken an average of 3.3 business days after receipt by funds of the application from the Australian Tax Office (ATO) and 95% have been made within five business days.

Over the week to 22 November, 20,000 applications were received by funds of which 14,000 were initial applications and 7000 were repeat applications.

Initial applications total 3.4 million and repeat applications total 1.4 million since the inception of the scheme.

