ERS a setback for young workers

Young workers who took advantage of the early release of superannuation have less than $1000 in their nest egg, a new study that details the impact of the scheme shows.

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) found nearly one million workers under the age of 35 have either closed their super accounts or have very little left.

Further, over 73,000 Australians lost insurance cover linked to their account.

Young workers were twice as likely to close their super accounts compared to members aged over 35.

"In both tranches, women were more likely to have their account closed as a result of early release payments, compared to men in the same age cohort," AIST found.

The scheme, which ended last month, saw 3.4 million members withdraw around $36 billion.

AIST is urging the federal government to make a one-off contribution to the super of low-income earners who took advantage of ERS of about $5000.

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said while the long-term impacts of COVID on the retirement savings are still uncertain, evidence shows that the financial burden of lost retirement savings will most heavily impact those least able to afford it.

"Young women, in particular, will struggle to make up the COVID savings gap as many will be entering the phase of their life when they take a career break to have children and their employer super contributions are on hold," she said.