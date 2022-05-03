Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Equity Trustees wins custody, trustee mandate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAY 2022   12:25PM

Equity Trustees has been selected as custodian and trustee of a major clean energy investor.

Octopus Australia, the local subsidiary of Octopus Group, has awarded a mandate to Equity Trustees for custodian and trustee services.

Octopus currently managed about $1 billion in assets and is an investor in the Gippsland Renewable Energy Park, a 3000-hectare site which is a joint venture between the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

The site will comprise solar, wind and battery storage and the development is expected to accelerate the region's transition to clean energy.

Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley is delighted with the mandate win.

"We're servicing a growing number of platforms geared towards more sustainable outcomes which benefit the broader community," he said.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"Equity Trustees' years of experience as a corporate fiduciary means we are the best fit for clients like Octopus Investments who need an expert custodial and corporate trustee service."

Equity Trustees has won several mandates recently, including one to serve as responsible entity for three new funds from Hejaz Asset Management and another to manage the AFL Players' Association Retirement Account.

Read more: Equity TrusteesOctopus AustraliaAFL Players Association Retirement AccountClean Energy Finance CorporationHejaz Asset ManagementOctopus GroupOctopus InvestmentsRussell Beasley
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

EQT wins AFL Players' Association mandate
Equity Trustees wins Hejaz mandate
Nanuk AM lists active ETMF
EQT secures RE, custody mandates
Hostplus commits to net zero
EQT chosen as RE for new property fund
Drummond Capital names strategic growth lead
ASIC exposes RE structure conflicts of interest
MSC Group appoints chair, enters Singapore
Foresters Financial appoints chief executive

Editor's Choice

AIST adds to executive leadership

CHLOE WALKER
The former regional head for AustralianSuper in the UK has joined the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees as general manager, memberships and partnerships.

Future Fund battles challenging markets

CHLOE WALKER
Future Fund's investment holdings slipped 1.5% over the three months ended March 31, now sitting just shy of $201 billion.

CFS awards stewardship mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Colonial First State has appointed EOS at Federated Hermes for proxy advisory services.

Breach reporting regime a distraction: Report

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A survey of compliance professionals has found 67% believe ASIC's breach reporting rules distract from other issues and the greatest proportion of reports filed relate to financial advice failures.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.