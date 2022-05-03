Equity Trustees wins custody, trustee mandate

Equity Trustees wins custody, trustee mandateBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 3 MAY 2022 12:25PM
Read more: Equity Trustees, Octopus Australia, AFL Players Association Retirement Account, Clean Energy Finance Corporation, Hejaz Asset Management, Octopus Group, Octopus Investments, Russell Beasley
Equity Trustees has been selected as custodian and trustee of a major clean energy investor.
Octopus Australia, the local subsidiary of Octopus Group, has awarded a mandate to Equity Trustees for custodian and trustee services.
Octopus currently managed about $1 billion in assets and is an investor in the Gippsland Renewable Energy Park, a 3000-hectare site which is a joint venture between the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.
The site will comprise solar, wind and battery storage and the development is expected to accelerate the region's transition to clean energy.
Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley is delighted with the mandate win.
"We're servicing a growing number of platforms geared towards more sustainable outcomes which benefit the broader community," he said.
"Equity Trustees' years of experience as a corporate fiduciary means we are the best fit for clients like Octopus Investments who need an expert custodial and corporate trustee service."
Equity Trustees has won several mandates recently, including one to serve as responsible entity for three new funds from Hejaz Asset Management and another to manage the AFL Players' Association Retirement Account.
Related News
Editor's Choice
AIST adds to executive leadership
Future Fund battles challenging markets
CFS awards stewardship mandate
Breach reporting regime a distraction: Report
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA