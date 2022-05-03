Equity Trustees wins custody, trustee mandate

Equity Trustees has been selected as custodian and trustee of a major clean energy investor.

Octopus Australia, the local subsidiary of Octopus Group, has awarded a mandate to Equity Trustees for custodian and trustee services.

Octopus currently managed about $1 billion in assets and is an investor in the Gippsland Renewable Energy Park, a 3000-hectare site which is a joint venture between the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

The site will comprise solar, wind and battery storage and the development is expected to accelerate the region's transition to clean energy.

Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley is delighted with the mandate win.

"We're servicing a growing number of platforms geared towards more sustainable outcomes which benefit the broader community," he said.

"Equity Trustees' years of experience as a corporate fiduciary means we are the best fit for clients like Octopus Investments who need an expert custodial and corporate trustee service."

Equity Trustees has won several mandates recently, including one to serve as responsible entity for three new funds from Hejaz Asset Management and another to manage the AFL Players' Association Retirement Account.