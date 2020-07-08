Equity Trustees nabs new director

Equity Trustees has nabbed an industry super fund's interim chief investment officer as an independent director on two of its superannuation boards.

George Zielinksi has been appointed as an independent director on the boards of Equity Trustees Superannuation Limited (ETSL) and HTFS Nominees Pty Ltd (HTFS).

Zielinksi is currently the interim chief investment officer at industry super fund Rest, previously having established Super Investment Management, the wholly-owned investment management arm of the super fund in 1997.

ETSL and HTFS chair Tony Lally said congratulated Zielinksi on the appointment, noting he would bring a wealth of specialist superannuation experience to the boards.

"The role of a skilled superannuation trustee is critical to a robust, secure superannuation system and requires leaders who understand the dynamics of investment and member outcomes and the technical complexities of governance and regulation," Lally said.

"Recent market volatility and the impacts of COVID-19, including unprecedented numbers of people accessing part of their superannuation early, alongside an inherently complex regulatory environment means that now more than ever, specialist superannuation trustee experience is essential.

"We congratulate George on his appointment and look forward to his contribution as we continue to focus on securing members' interests," he said.

Prior to his work at Rest, Zielinski was the head of investment at Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

Before joining VFMC, he sat on the board and chaired the investment committee of SECV Super (now EquipSuper). During this time, he helped to create five electricity distribution businesses following the restructuring of SECV.

Fellow independent directors on the boards include Paul Rogan (ETSL only), Sue Everingham, Ellis Varejes and Tony Lally, as well as executive directors Mark Blair and Mick O'Brien on both boards.

Rest recently named Morningstar's Andrew Lill as its inaugural chief investment officer, effective August 17.

The fund said Zielinski will retire at the end of August this year, capping off 23 years at the fund.