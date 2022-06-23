Equip makes key leadership appointments

Equip has confirmed Alexis Harrison as chief member officer and Maryanne Scroggie as its new head of strategy development.

Harrison, who joined Equip in 2021 as head of experience, has been moved permanently into the executive team after serving as acting chief member officer since May.

She has over 20 years' experience in the financial services sector, spending the last 10 in superannuation.

Previously, Harrison held senior leadership positions at VicSuper and Bell Potter Securities.

Equip chief executive Scott Cameron said he is thrilled to have Harrison join the executive team on a permanent basis.

"She brings a strong understanding of the super industry, highly developed leadership skills and a clear passion for delivering great outcomes for our people, our members and our employers," he said.

The fund also announced Scroggie's appointment as head of strategy development.

In this newly created role, she will report directly to the chief executive and work closely with the executive team and board to set, monitor and report against the strategic direction of the fund.

She brings more than 15 years of industry experience to Equip and has held senior leadership roles with both retail and industry funds including UniSuper and Cbus. Most recently she was associate director, regulatory strategy and affairs at MLC.

Scroggie has worked with several Australia's leading superannuation funds to solve strategic growth and performance challenges as part of KPMG's management consulting division.

Cameron said while the industry continued to consolidate and evolve the role would remain critical for the fund.

"Maryanne brings a wealth of experience and I'm excited to see Equip continue to attract such talented staff," he added.