EQT wins AFL Players' Association mandate

Equity Trustees will now manage the $150 million AFL Players' Association Retirement Account.

Following a competitive tender process, AFLPA has appointed EQT to manage the fund, having already provided administrative services since 2011. The mandate includes ongoing management of member services.

The AFLPA said it was vital members' money was in safe hands.

"A playing career in the AFL is very limited, so it's important that there are programs in place to reward players for their contribution and commitment to the game throughout their retirement," chief executive Paul Marsh said.

"The PRA is an important aspect of this, and we value the role that Equity Trustees has played in administering and managing the fund. We are pleased to be working with the broader Equity Trustees team and congratulate them on the appointment following a highly competitive process."

Also commenting, EQT head of asset management Darren Thompson said: "We're proud the AFLPA has recognised the quality performance results of our investment management team and are confident that members will benefit from our comprehensive service."

He added that the appointment brings the total managed by EQT to more than $4 billion in assets.

"With responsible investing part of our approach, and a community-driven focus due to our work with charities and the for-purpose sector, and with Indigenous communities, we are well aligned with the AFLPA in terms of our values and our capability," Thompson said.

The PRA was started in 1999 to assist player members in their financial transition once they retire from playing football by providing a lump sum and periodic payments.