EQT secures RE, custody mandates

An alternatives asset manager and lender handed down a custody and responsible entity mandate to Equity Trustees for one of its funds.

Metrics Credit Partners chose EQT to oversee the two functions for its Metrics Direct Income Fund.

EQT replaces Sandhurst Trustees as the custodian and takes over Evolution Trustees as the responsible entity.

The fund aims to achieve a target return of the RBA cash rate plus 3.25% p.a. net of fees, investing in the MCP Wholesale Investments Trust and the Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX: MXT).

It has returned 6.55% p.a. since its inception of nearly two years ago.

"Equity Trustees have adeptly stepped in as our new RE for the Metrics Direct Income Fund. We are fortunate to work with such an established organisation and benefit from its reputable custodial experience and wealth of expertise," Metrics managing partner Andrew Lockhart said.

EQT executive general manager of corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said: "We're seeing a diversity of options available to investors who need income. Equity Trustees is excited to perform this dual role and bring our years of experience in custody and funds governance to Metrics' direct private debt and loans capability."

Actus Investment Group appointed EQT as its responsible entity in early March to oversee its new US Student Housing REIT, which was admitted on the ASX under ticker code USQ on March 4.

The REIT invests in off-campus US student housing located near universities.