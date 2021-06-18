NEWS
Superannuation

Employers should pay SG rise: ASFA

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 18 JUN 2021   11:47AM

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) showed businesses can afford to pay the increase of the Superannuation Guarantee without cutting the wages of employees.

As of July 1, the SG rate will rise from 9.5% to 10% and ASFA argued the Australian economic recovery is fuelling business profits that its staff have been missing out on.

"The average Australian worker has not shared in ballooning business profits over the last twenty years," ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said.

"The long-overdue increase in the Super Guarantee will go some way to address the structural imbalances that continue to occur between fat profits and flat wages."

The Fair Work Commission recently increased the minimum wage across all awards which was due to the economic recovery from COVID-19 and high business profits.

"The Fair Work Commission considered the July increase in the SG and concluded that Australian employers can afford to pay workers the SG rise in full and increase their take-home pay," Fahy said.

The superannuation guarantee is legislated to increase up to 12% by 2025.

The government previously hinted that the increase to the SG would be delayed as Australians require more capital throughout their working life.

Minister for superannuation Jane Hume said the government had to consider the implications of compelling Australians to sacrifice more during their working lives by forgoing wages that could be used to pay off a home, just to have a larger balance at retirement.

