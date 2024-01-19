Newspaper icon
Emerging markets well placed for 2024

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 19 JAN 2024   12:22PM

Robeco and Principal Asset Management predict strong performance in emerging markets this year from a macroeconomic and valuation standpoint.

According to new research by Robeco, the five-year expected return forecast for emerging markets is 8.25%, a 1.5% premium over developed markets.

This is in part because, from a macroeconomic perspective, Robeco said the advantages that developed markets have enjoyed over the past decade have evaporated with the fight against inflation.

"Quantitative easing is disappearing or has stopped altogether, and real estates are normalising, while emerging markets are benefiting from lower core inflation, growing foreign exchange reserves, trade surpluses, and prudent fiscal policies," it said.

Elsewhere, Principal Asset Management chief executive Damien Buchet said the emerging market fundamental situation, while not overly exciting, has remained satisfactory for emerging market debt investors.

"In sharp contrast to many global fixed income asset classes, and developed market credits in particular, emerging market debt valuations remain attractive, adjusted for the real (if not perceived) level of macro or credit risks," Buchet said.

Aside from the well-identified China property trouble spot or the 2022 demise of the Russian corporate universe, Buchet said that emerging markets corporate debt remains a beacon of fundamental stability and a source of income.

This is because it has very few problematic debt structures and generally much lower levels of net leverage than its similarly rated domestic market peers.

"Last but not least, local currency debt still trades near its most attractive historical and cyclical levels (especially on an ex-China/South East Asia basis)," Buchet said.

"Across emerging markets, disinflation is now well entrenched, thanks to emerging market central banks having done a fine job of acting early and forcefully to preserve their inflation-targeting credibility."

This, Buchet said, leaves the space exhibiting some of the highest levels of real and nominal yields of the past 20 years.

"We make the case that this combination of fair fundamentals, well identified risks, ultra-low ownership by still doubtful global investors, and attractive valuations, makes emerging market debt the most asymmetric asset class to embrace better days for global fixed income, which should continue to perform healthily in 2024," he said.

