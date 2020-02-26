EM debt relatively unscathed by virus: Research

New research shows emerging markets debt has been relatively unscathed by the coronavirus so far. But risk still remains.

Eaton Vance's (EM) debt team said the positive news has been driven by the expectation that the impact on growth will be temporary, and central banks will intervene with lower rates.

"Obviously, the risk to EM debt will likely grow if the severity of the pandemic increases, and more uncertainty is priced into the market," the EM team said.

"In China, sentiment has changed, and reactions have been more geared toward restarting the economy to try and avoid mass unemployment."

On Sunday, China reported no new cases outside of the Hubei province, where the virus outbreak began, and a number of provinces lowered their emergency response measures.

The EM team noted that there is a possibility that officials are understating cases and lifting measures prematurely to get the economy "back on track".

"Outside of China, new cases have been growing, with a 27% increase in the past 24 hours, excluding the cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship," they said.

"Many of the cases on the rise in South Korea, Iran and Italy have no known connection to China."

While the short-term effect is not as bad as originally expected, the research said the longer-term impact on EM countries will likely depend on their economic ties to China.

"In Southeast Asia, countries that are part of the Chinese manufacturing supply chain could face a slowdown," the EM team said.

"Additionally, many Asian countries will be affected as tourism from China likely declines.

"More broadly, commodities exporters globally will be hit as commodity prices fall due to reduced demand from China. Likely examples include exporters such as Chile, Saudi Arabia and Brazil."

On the other hand, Eaton Vance said countries like the Dominican Republic and Mexico that have fewer direct economic ties to China and import commodities may do better, as falling import prices are a boost to their economies.

"Our overall view is that the virus is more widespread than has been reported, meaning there is still a vast amount of uncertainty," it said.

"We believe global supply chains will be disrupted more than originally anticipated, especially given the surge in new cases outside of China."