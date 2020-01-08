Ellerston hires from Colonial First State

The Sydney boutique has hired from Colonial First State to appoint its lead for key accounts and research relationships.

Lisa Rose joined Ellerston Capital as its head of key accounts and research relationships in December.

In her most recent role, she was CFS's national manager, alliances and multi-manager.

At Ellerston, she will report to Simon Glazier, who is the boutique's head of intermediated distribution and marketing.

He has been at Ellerston for four and a half years and was also previously at CFS.

"She has great credibility in the market [and is] highly regarded by everyone including clients," Glazier said.

Ellerston manages over $5 billion. Its distribution and client services team has seven people.

It is currently considering converting a LIC to a unitised trust structure, which could take the form of an active ETF or an exchange-traded fund, after facing backlash from prominent investor David Kingston.

In October last year, Ellerston bid farewell to its investor relations lead who left for Bell Asset Management. Melissa Ridley joined Bell as an institutional client manager, just as it signed a distribution agreement with Channel Capital.