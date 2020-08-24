Elanor Investor sees positive FY20 results

Elanor Investors Group posted a 43% increase in funds management income to $21.5 million as it released its full year results.

The previously embattled group appears to be making a comeback, with core earnings for the FY20 period of $15.4 million.

The group announced growth in funds under management of $305 million to around $1.7 billion.

Elanor chief executive Glenn Willis said while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenging operating conditions, he is pleases with the groups resilient performance.

"We are pleased with the 22% growth in our funds under management and the 43% growth in our funds management income over the year," Willis said.

"The group has a strong pipeline of opportunities across out investment sectors. Furthermore, we are actively pursuing opportunities in new real estate sectors and continue to explore strategic opportunities to realise our growth objectives."

The group also updated shareholders on the listing of the Elanor Commercial Property Fund on the ASX in December late year and said the group's managed funds not include two listed REITS.

The group said its core strategy will remain focused on growing funds management earnings by acquiring high investment quality assets that satisfy the group's risk-first investment approach.

"Despite the current uncertain market conditions, the group has a strong pipeline of funds management opportunities across its real estate sectors of focus," it said.

"Furthermore, the group is actively pursuing opportunities in new real estate sectors and continues to explore strategic opportunities to deliver its growth objectives."