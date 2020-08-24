NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Elanor Investor sees positive FY20 results
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 24 AUG 2020   11:48AM

Elanor Investors Group posted a 43% increase in funds management income to $21.5 million as it released its full year results.

The previously embattled group appears to be making a comeback, with core earnings for the FY20 period of $15.4 million.

The group announced growth in funds under management of $305 million to around $1.7 billion.

Elanor chief executive Glenn Willis said while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenging operating conditions, he is pleases with the groups resilient performance.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"We are pleased with the 22% growth in our funds under management and the 43% growth in our funds management income over the year," Willis said.

"The group has a strong pipeline of opportunities across out investment sectors.  Furthermore, we are actively pursuing opportunities in new real estate sectors and continue to explore strategic opportunities to realise our growth objectives."

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

The group also updated shareholders on the listing of the Elanor Commercial Property Fund on the ASX in December late year and said the group's managed funds not include two listed REITS.

The group said its core strategy will remain focused on growing funds management earnings by acquiring high investment quality assets that satisfy the group's risk-first investment approach.

"Despite the current uncertain market conditions, the group has a strong pipeline of funds management opportunities across its real estate sectors of focus," it said.

"Furthermore, the group is actively pursuing opportunities in new real estate sectors and continues to explore strategic opportunities to deliver its growth objectives."

Read more: Elanor Investors GroupGlenn WillisASX
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASX reviewing CHESS replacement feedback
VanEck to launch four new ETFs
Top performing Aussie equity funds unveiled
Take your CAPE ratio with a grain of salt
CBA profit takes hit, dividend cut
Bain Capital begins restructure reckoning
Lazard dumps AMP shares
First State Super, CEFC back new bond
Wealth manager takes massive profit hit
AMP to release Pahari investigation findings
Editor's Choice
ESG crisis returns overcooked: Research
KANIKA SOOD
ESG funds tallied up record inflows and touted better-than-market returns in the COVID-19 downturn but new academic research says there is no evidence that ESG scores contributed anything beyond traditional models.
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
ANNABELLE DICKSON, KANIKA SOOD
Government should top up the superannuation balances of Australians who make less than $39,837 a year and genuinely accessed their superannuation under ERS, according to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.
Corporate climate risk disclosures must show more: IGCC
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Investors using companies' climate change risk disclosures to manage investment decisions and portfolio risk want more changes to understand how the risk information translates into action.
Zurich rejigs operations team
KARREN VERGARA
Zurich Life & Investments has made a series of leadership changes across its operations team, taking the next steps to integrate with OnePath.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Q6VebNRa