Elana Rubin joins Dexus board

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 1 SEP 2022   12:39PM

Dexus has welcomed Elana Rubin as independent non-executive director to its fund management board (DXFM).

Rubin, who will commence in the role at the end of September, has extensive experience across technology, financial services, real assets, and government sectors.

Her non-executive directorships spans across listed, unlisted, private and government companies, as well as traditional businesses and business disruptors.

She is currently a non-executive director of Telstra Corporation and Slater and Gordon as well as several unlisted companies and government entities.

She is also a previous chair of AustralianSuper and Afterpay.

Commenting on the appointment, DXFM chair Richard Sheppard said: "Together with my fellow directors, I am pleased to welcome Elana to the board."

"Elana brings a valuable mix of funds management, property, infrastructure and regulatory experience to our Board and I am looking forward to her contribution."

Rubin will stand for election at Dexus' annual general meeting, to be held in late October.

