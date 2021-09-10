NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

EISS Super chief executive exits

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 10 SEP 2021   12:31PM

EISS Super chief executive Alex Hutchison has resigned, after the fund failed the performance test and during its planned merger with TWUSUPER.

Hutchison resigned yesterday and requested it  be effective immediately. EISS Super chief financial officer Lance Foster has stepped in as the interim chief executive.

EISS Super chair Warren Mundy announced the departure in a statement but did not ascribe a reason for the move.

"Alex has requested that his resignation be effective immediately, which I respect and have agreed to..." Mundy said.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Hutchison's departure comes 10 days after the fund was named among the 13 MySuper products that failed APRA's inaugural performance test, and a day after Sydney Morning Herald published reports of bad culture and frivolous spending at the fund, citing unnamed employees.

"I am looking forward to taking some time out before considering what I want to do next. The timing is right for me and it's right for the fund," Hutchison said of his departure.

Earlier this year, the fund signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TWUSUPER to explore a merger. Mundy said Hutchison's departure will not affect the merger.

"EISS Super is filled with incredibly talented people who are highly dedicated and more than capable of completing the merger transaction. Given the industry challenges ahead, it is good to know that EISS Super is in safe hands," Mundy said.

He also thanked Hutchison for his contribution to the fund.

"We would like to acknowledge the significant contribution Mr. Hutchison has made to EISS Super and in particular ensuring members and employers rights were protected during the unprecedented restructuring of the electricity industry in NSW and ensuring the funding position of the defined benefit fund was returned to surplus."

The fund's MySuper option has underperformed the median option to July end over one, three, five, seven and 10-year periods.

For example, its MySuper option's 10-year returns were 7.7% p.a. to the median fund's 8.7% p.a. over the same period.

Read more: EISS SuperAlex HutchisonWarren Mundy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Consumer group slams super self-assessments
EISS Super, TWUSUPER explore merger
Industry fund awards ESG mandate
EISS Super director joins Macquarie board
New heatmap shames trustees
Industry fund named top employer
Super fund rebrands
Platform appoints TPB director
Industry funds dominate risk-adjusted MySuper returns
Industry fund revamps MySuper offering

Editor's Choice

EISS Super chief executive exits

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:31PM
EISS Super chief executive Alex Hutchison has resigned, after the fund failed the performance test and during its planned merger with TWUSUPER.

ASIC urged to act on common ownership

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
Corporate regulator ASIC was slammed for its lack of oversight over common ownership and concentration at a parliamentary committee this morning.

Vanguard Australia appoints new managing director

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Vanguard Australia has named a new managing director as Frank Kolimago heads overseas for a global role.

APRA intensifies scrutiny of underperformers

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
The prudential regulator is cracking down further on the superannuation funds that failed the performance test, chair Wayne Byres warned this morning.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.