EISS Super chief executive exits

EISS Super chief executive Alex Hutchison has resigned, after the fund failed the performance test and during its planned merger with TWUSUPER.

Hutchison resigned yesterday and requested it be effective immediately. EISS Super chief financial officer Lance Foster has stepped in as the interim chief executive.

EISS Super chair Warren Mundy announced the departure in a statement but did not ascribe a reason for the move.

"Alex has requested that his resignation be effective immediately, which I respect and have agreed to..." Mundy said.

Hutchison's departure comes 10 days after the fund was named among the 13 MySuper products that failed APRA's inaugural performance test, and a day after Sydney Morning Herald published reports of bad culture and frivolous spending at the fund, citing unnamed employees.

"I am looking forward to taking some time out before considering what I want to do next. The timing is right for me and it's right for the fund," Hutchison said of his departure.

Earlier this year, the fund signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TWUSUPER to explore a merger. Mundy said Hutchison's departure will not affect the merger.

"EISS Super is filled with incredibly talented people who are highly dedicated and more than capable of completing the merger transaction. Given the industry challenges ahead, it is good to know that EISS Super is in safe hands," Mundy said.

He also thanked Hutchison for his contribution to the fund.

"We would like to acknowledge the significant contribution Mr. Hutchison has made to EISS Super and in particular ensuring members and employers rights were protected during the unprecedented restructuring of the electricity industry in NSW and ensuring the funding position of the defined benefit fund was returned to surplus."

The fund's MySuper option has underperformed the median option to July end over one, three, five, seven and 10-year periods.

For example, its MySuper option's 10-year returns were 7.7% p.a. to the median fund's 8.7% p.a. over the same period.