Economics

Economists react to latest RBA rate decision

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 MAR 2024   12:42PM

In its March meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its cash rate unchanged at 4.35%, as predicted by nearly all economists.

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham stated that the decision was in line with expectations and that there are risks related to the weak productivity and strong unit labour cost growth.

"The challenge here is that, while wages growth lifting to around its current rate would not typically be worryingly high, it has coincided with dismal productivity outcomes in Australia," he said.

Nominal unit labour costs lifted by 6.6% year over year in Q4 2023, which is "far too high" to be consistent with the RBA's 2-3% inflation target, he added.

The RBA hasn't ruled anything in or out, and its tightening bias has not been removed.

The board "can't rule out either [rate hikes or cuts]."

As such, Bloxham's central case is that the RBA will remain on hold through 2024, before beginning to cut in early 2025.

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said in leaving rates on hold the RBA noted the continued moderation in inflation, the slowing in demand and employment growth, signs that wages growth has peaked and particularly weak consumer spending. RBA governor Michele Bullock also indicated that the RBA wasn't too concerned about the additional large wage rises announced for aged care workers last week.

"But as was the case in the February meeting the RBA remains cautious, like some other central banks," Oliver said.

"In this regard it notes that inflation remains high, services inflation remains a concern with continuing excess demand in the economy, wages growth is consistent with the inflation target but this assumes productivity picks up further and right now unit labour cost growth remain very high and it's still alluding to the risk of supply shocks (with reference to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East)."

Nevertheless, his assessment remains that the combination of weaker growth and a faster fall in inflation than the RBA currently expects will ultimately "force its hand" seeing it cut rates from mid-year with three 0.25% rate cuts by year end, taking the cash rate down to 3.6% by December.

Meanwhile, State Street Global Markets head of APAC macro strategy Dwyfor Evans said: "The RBA kept the cash rate on hold as widely expected. The tone of the remarks was a tad dovish, albeit non-committal on an acknowledgement of peak rates."

"Inflation continues to moderate and a weaker labour market were both highlighted, but above-target inflation continues to sway the RBA's hands for now."

