Economics

Economic recap: Week to September 24

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 27 SEP 2021   9:42AM

Financial markets have been on edge ever since they got the first whiff of "taper" in the air.

This started when the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's April 27-28 FOMC meeting revealed that: "A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the committee's goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases."

Que horror! From this time on, every dip in the equity markets - and more generally, risk-off moves - became one of the major go to excuses. Good news on the US economy and progress on vaccinations stirred taper talks. Bad news for the bulls and risk assets.

That was until the Fed's September 21-22 FOMC meeting. This time it became a case of heads, bulls win; tails bears lose.

In its statement, the Fed noted that America's economy 'has made progress" towards its goals toward "maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time". Therefore, "the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted".

Risk assets rallied and the CBOE VIX index - the fear gauge - dropped from a four-month high of reading of 25.7 just before the Fed meet to 20.9. It's currently at 18.6.

To be sure, the Fed's announcement came simultaneous with the seeming resolution of Evergrande's - China's second biggest property developer - debt problems. Then again, the Fed was never worried about it. In his press conference, chair Jerome Powell intimated that: "In terms of the implications for us, there isn't, there's not a direct United States exposure. The big Chinese banks are not tremendously exposed."

But with the Fed poised to start reducing its asset purchases as early as November this year and with the September dot plot showing that nine of 18 FOMC participants expect the fed funds rate to increase in 2022 - up from only seven in the June 2021 meeting - financial markets should have been scared, very scared.

Then again, methinks the bulls have it. The Fed's September 'Economic Projections' provide the rationale and the justification for the Fed's planned action.

While the Fed expects 2021 economic growth to slow to 5.9% in 2021 from the 7.0% it forecast three months earlier, it now expects GDP to expand faster next year (3.8% versus 3.3% predicted three months before) and in 2023 (2.5% versus 2.4%). Similarly, the Fed predicts the unemployment rate to be higher this year (4.8% from 4.5%) before declining to 3.8% next year and 3.5% in 2023 - both unchanged from its June forecasts. The same with PCE inflation - expected to rise by 4.2% in 2021 (from 3.4% projected in June 2021) before slowing to 2.2% (from 2.1%) in 2022 and 2.2% (unchanged) in 2023.

These economic projections take into account the Fed's forecast for the fed funds rate to increase to 0.3% next year (from 0.1% assumed in June 2021) and to 1.0% in 2023 (from 0.6%) and, of course, continued tapering that markets expect will start in November this year.

A rosy narrative. But as the Fed admits, "the risks to the economic outlook remain".

For sure and for certain, the Fed would be more than willing to change course should 'Murphy's Law' prevail.

Powell wouldn't want to go out with disastrous policy prescription for America - and the world - would he?  His term expires in February next year.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Alternatives, equities dominate mandates

