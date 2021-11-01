Economic recap: Week to October 29

By most accounts, Jacinda Ardern's island has succeeded in combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

As at October 26, worldometer.com data showed that New Zealand ranked among one of the countries in the world with the lowest case of COVID-19 infections (183 out of 223 countries) and deaths (198 out of 223).

But before you cry fake news - because New Zealand has a small population - the country's infection and death rates per a million heads also tell the same story. New Zealand's total cases per one million of its population is 0.1%; death rate is 0.0006%. These compare with Australia's 0.6% and 0.006%, respectively. These compare with the United States' 13.9% and 0.23%, respectively.

While, like the rest of the world, it didn't escape the recession wrought by the pandemic, it's one of the very few advanced economies that rebounded quickly.

The annual rate of growth in New Zealand's GDP turned to a positive 2.7% in the third quarter of 2020 (following an 8.9% contraction in the previous quarter) and continues to this day. Over the same period (and through the fourth quarter of last year), the annual GDP growth rate in Australia, the US, the Eurozone, Japan and the UK were still preceded by a negative sign.

But this success comes at a price. The re-opening of the economy has unleashed pent-up demand for goods and services. But given the current problems with supply constraints, this has also sent inflation soaring.

New Zealand's annual inflation rate soared to 4.9% in the third quarter of this year (from 3.3% in the June quarter) - both more than the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) remit requiring the central bank to keep inflation within the 1% to 3%.

What's the RBNZ to do? Raise interest rates of course to slow consumer spending, stoked by the declining rate of unemployment - down to 4.0% in the June quarter (the lowest level since the September quarter of 2018.

New Zealand's central bank raised the official cash rate to 0.5% from 0.25% following its October 6 board meeting, sending the Kiwi stock market down.

The NZ Cap 50 index has declined by 2.0% from January to end-October this year. Not good in comparison with the strong positive returns from the all ordinaries index (+11.5%), the S&P 500 index (+22.6%), or even the Nikkei-225 index's small 5.3% return over the same period.

Financial market expectations that the RBNZ would again lift interest rates - by 25 to 50 bps - at their November board meeting will put more downward pressure on Kiwi equities.

The RBNZ won't wait to find out whether or not the current inflation surge is transitory, it's taking action to ensure that it will be.

