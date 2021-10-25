Economic recap: Week to October 22

It wasn't so long ago - before the COVID-19 pandemic struck to be precise - that every other central bank around the planet were hopin' and wishin' and prayin' for consumer price inflation to, at the very least, move higher to within their expressed targets.

These targets were generally in the vicinity of around 2% -- the rate at which the world's monetary and fiscal masters consider stable inflation. They are correct of course. We only have to look back at the experience after the early 1990s recession.

Back then, inflation moderated from the wilds swings of the decades before it and so did the instances of recession (until the GFC, that is). It was the time of the "Great Moderation".

However, since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, inflation died. We've been all witnesses to half-a-century low unemployment rates across many nations around the world and yet inflation remained dead. So much so that in its 13 April 2013 publication, The Economist printed "The death of inflation" with the tagline "Central banks in the rich world may have been too successful in subduing price pressures".

The certainly of tamed and predictable low inflation has brought dividends to economic fortunes everywhere. Businesses not having to worry about about price shocks were able to adjust their operations accordingly. Think of the "just in time" inventory management of the 1990s. No longer do factories have to hoard stocks out of fear that prices would be more expensive in the future.

Think of all the consumers who no longer have to worry that their wages will be eroded by rising prices as the costs of the utilities, goods, and services they purchases remain virtually stable.

Inflation has died. It was even buried six feet underground when the pandemic happened.

But as the world conquered and adjusted to learn to live with the virus, inflation is back!

We're now living in a material world (sorry, that was Madonna). The easing of social and business restrictions in most countries on Planet Earth have lifted consumer demand and got factories humming to satisfy these demands.

This would have been the start of a virtuous cycle where increased household spending are met and catered for by stronger factory production and by extension, raised investment in plant and equipment and staffing - notwithstanding dearer costs of raw materials and other factors of production.

The problem is rising measured inflation measures are sending inflation over future price rises on the up and up as well.

While a positive for overall economic growth in the near term - consumers will bring forward spending before prices become more expensive later - high and rising inflation, if it continues and persists, triggers uncertainty and unpredictability over the morrow.

Unpredictability over monetary and fiscal policies and businesses and consumers' reaction function to these.

So far, most central banks (led by the Fed) still thinks that the recent surge in inflation is transitory. More recently, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen noted that while she expects inflation to ease in the second half of next year as supply chain bottlenecks and the tight labour market improve, rising consumer prices will continue before then.

That's a long hot summer, spring and winter in Australia. Three seasons of high inflation that eventually will find its way into inflation expectations ... and the consequent monetary policy response.

Tightening policy would certainly lessen the "demand pull" side of the inflation equation but I don't think it would address the "supply push" side of it under current circumstances.

