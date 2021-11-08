Economic recap: Week to November 5

The rise and rise of measured inflation across the globe has had financial markets bring forward rate hike expectations, and for good reasons.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) started proceedings at its 6 October meeting when it doubled the official cash rate from 0.25% to 0.5% -- the first rate hike since June 2014 - in order to "maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment".

Soon after the Bank of Canada (BOC) stopped (right now, thank you very much - sorry that was the Spice Girls singing in my head) quantitative easing at its 27 October meeting because: "The main forces pushing up prices - higher energy prices and pandemic-related supply bottlenecks - now appear to be stronger and more persistent than expected... In other words, we continue to expect that inflation will ease back but relative to our July forecast, it's higher for longer."

Inflation, inflation, inflation. Financial markets' worrying about central banks worrying about inflation have pushed up short-term bond yields that, in turn, put pressure on equity markets.

For instance, the all ordinaries index fell by 1.1% in the week ended October 29 as the yield on the 10-year Australian government bonds shot up to 2.1% from 1.8% in the previous week on expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would need to abandon its pledge that interest rates wouldn't rise until at least 2024.

November was different. Bond yields dropped and equity markets rose after the RBA, the Fed and Bank of England (BOE) met.

There were lotsa lotsa headlines devoted at dissecting the RBA's November 2 decision to "discontinue the target of 10 basis points for the April 2024 Australian Government bond", forced into submission by the bond markets. But as the RBA explained: "The decision to discontinue the yield target reflects the improvement in the economy and the earlier-than-expected progress towards the inflation target."

However, in the same breath, the Australian central bank also signalled that it's in no rush to raise rates. This is because it sees "underlying inflation to be no higher than 2½ per cent at the end of 2023 and for only a gradual increase in wages growth".

The US Federal Reserve's 2-3 November FOMC meeting produced little surprise. It decided to "taper" its US$120 billion a month purchases by US$15 billion per month because of the "substantial further progress the economy has made toward the Committee's goals since last December" and more importantly, while it acknowledges that "inflation remains elevated", it stuck to its assessment that this is transitory, while at the same time promising that, "the Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals".

While financial markets generally expected the RBA and the Fed's decisions, it was the BOE's that sealed the risk on move in the first week of November - it decided to keep monetary policy settings unchanged despite consensus expectations for a rate hike amidst rising inflation.

Where do we go from here?

There's no denying that current inflation stats are elevated and inflationary pressures continue to build. However, persistent price increases would ultimately slow consumer demand and thus, justifying central banks' chorus of the transitory nature of the current inflation surge.

In addition, because monetary policy operates with a lag, consumer spending could slow by much more than expected should the impact of inflation and central bank removal of stimulus occur at the same time.