NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Economic recap: Week to November 19

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 22 NOV 2021   9:09AM

Not taking a hike

"It's not time to make a change
Just relax, take it easy..."
-Cat Stevens, Father and Son

The curse du jour that is rising inflation has raised volatility in the bond and equity markets by virtue of the anticipated central bank policy responses to keep the tide of rising prices at bay.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Some central banks have already raised interest rates, others "tapered" their bond purchases, and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) ditched its target to keep the April 2024 Australian government bond yield at 10 basis points at its November meet.

But overall, major central banks are keeping up with the narrative that the recent surge in inflation is transitory. I tend to agree.

With the world released from pandemic lockdown, there's bound to be a surge in pent-up demand. Unfortunately, this isn't being met by an equal surge in production - hamstrung by supply chain bottlenecks, prompting businesses and consumers to bid prices higher.

But how's it going for Australia? The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) update on the country's wages suggests that the RBA is correct.

The annual growth in the country's total wages accelerated to 2.2% in the September 2021 quarter (from 1.7% in the previous one) - not something you'll write your mother and certainly not one to persuade the RBA to raise interest rates. More so because it's below the 3.0% growth rate the RBA determines as the rate that would send consumer price inflation on the up and up.

The RBA thinks that it'll be at the later months of 2023 before wages growth reaches an annual rate of 3.0% -- the rate at which it begins to take inflation up.

The growth in wages is the key.

Recall Glenn Stevens' declaration when at the helm of the RBA: "As wages are the largest component of business costs, the outlook for wage growth is particularly important for the inflation outlook."

Ergo, the outlook for inflation depends on the wages outlook. A question that Luci Ellis, RBA Assistant Governor (Economics), tried to address at the ABE Conference in February 2019: "How much and how quickly will they [wages] pick up?"

If you look closely, growth in total wages might be growing at 2.2% in the year to the September 2021 quarter, but consumer prices have increased by 3.0% over the same period.

In short, growth in nominal wages is being eaten up by inflation. Growth in real wages - nominal wages growth (2.2%) less headline inflation (3.0%) -- remains at a negative 0.8%.

You guessed it! Australian consumers would be spending less as their pay rises as dearer prices erode their spending power.

Tepid wage growth leads to less household spending, lower company sales and profits and, by extension , reduce economic activity and lower inflation.

The RBA wouldn't want to feed this vicious circle by making it more expensive to borrow to fund consumer spending.

Read more: duReserve Bank of AustraliaABE ConferenceAustralian Bureau of StatisticsCat StevensErgoFatherGlenn StevensLuci EllisRBA Assistant GovernorSon TheWeekly
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Economic recap: Week to November 12
Super funds handed holdings disclosure win
Goldman Sachs promotes five in ANZ
Lending curbs to impact housing market
Hyperion Asset Management builds out team
Super funds to front committee hearing
Recovery set to slow: OECD
Former Macquarie chief to head ASIC, APRA regulator
Economic recap: Week to September 3
ERS re-contributions won't be taxed

Editor's Choice

Equip appoints head of retirement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Promoting from within, the superannuation fund has created the role to strengthen its offering to retired members to optimise their outcomes.

Caddick's assets will be sold

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The assets of missing alleged conwoman Melissa Caddick, including a Sydney home worth more than $6 million, must be sold to pay back victims.

Bell AM announces US distribution plans

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $3.5 billion boutique global equity manager announced a joint venture distribution partnership with US-based multi-boutique Spouting Rock Asset Management.

APRA questions trustees on financial resilience

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a discussion paper seeking information from superannuation trustees on their plans to maintain the financial resilience needed to protect members' best financial interests.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.