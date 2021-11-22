Economic recap: Week to November 19

Not taking a hike

"It's not time to make a change

Just relax, take it easy..."

-Cat Stevens, Father and Son

The curse du jour that is rising inflation has raised volatility in the bond and equity markets by virtue of the anticipated central bank policy responses to keep the tide of rising prices at bay.

Some central banks have already raised interest rates, others "tapered" their bond purchases, and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) ditched its target to keep the April 2024 Australian government bond yield at 10 basis points at its November meet.

But overall, major central banks are keeping up with the narrative that the recent surge in inflation is transitory. I tend to agree.

With the world released from pandemic lockdown, there's bound to be a surge in pent-up demand. Unfortunately, this isn't being met by an equal surge in production - hamstrung by supply chain bottlenecks, prompting businesses and consumers to bid prices higher.

But how's it going for Australia? The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) update on the country's wages suggests that the RBA is correct.

The annual growth in the country's total wages accelerated to 2.2% in the September 2021 quarter (from 1.7% in the previous one) - not something you'll write your mother and certainly not one to persuade the RBA to raise interest rates. More so because it's below the 3.0% growth rate the RBA determines as the rate that would send consumer price inflation on the up and up.

The RBA thinks that it'll be at the later months of 2023 before wages growth reaches an annual rate of 3.0% -- the rate at which it begins to take inflation up.

The growth in wages is the key.

Recall Glenn Stevens' declaration when at the helm of the RBA: "As wages are the largest component of business costs, the outlook for wage growth is particularly important for the inflation outlook."

Ergo, the outlook for inflation depends on the wages outlook. A question that Luci Ellis, RBA Assistant Governor (Economics), tried to address at the ABE Conference in February 2019: "How much and how quickly will they [wages] pick up?"

If you look closely, growth in total wages might be growing at 2.2% in the year to the September 2021 quarter, but consumer prices have increased by 3.0% over the same period.

In short, growth in nominal wages is being eaten up by inflation. Growth in real wages - nominal wages growth (2.2%) less headline inflation (3.0%) -- remains at a negative 0.8%.

You guessed it! Australian consumers would be spending less as their pay rises as dearer prices erode their spending power.

Tepid wage growth leads to less household spending, lower company sales and profits and, by extension , reduce economic activity and lower inflation.

The RBA wouldn't want to feed this vicious circle by making it more expensive to borrow to fund consumer spending.