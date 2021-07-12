Economic recap: Week to July 9

At its July 6 meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the cash rate unchanged at 0.1% and retained the April 2024 bond as "the bond for the yield target" - against speculation that it would roll this over to the November 2024 bond. At the same time, it scaled back its $5 billion weekly bond purchase program to $4 billion a week until at least mid-November this year.

This is in line with its view that the stronger-than-expected recovery in the domestic economy would continue and that, it would bounce back quickly once the recent outbreaks are contained and restrictions eased. Having said that, it's looking likely that Sydney's lockdowns will be extended.

The RBA explained its QE taper thus: "The bond purchase program is playing an important role in supporting the Australian economy. The bank will continue to purchase bonds given that we remain some distance from the inflation and employment objectives. However, the board is responding to the stronger-than-expected economic recovery and the improved outlook by adjusting the weekly amount purchased."

In the US, market action was dominated by the rally in the bond market reflecting concerns that the American economy has reached "peak growth" and therefore, "peak inflation. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries dropped to a near-five-month low of 1.29% before closing at 1.35% at the end of last week - down from this year's high of 1.74% recorded at the end of March.

IHS Markit's US PMI survey supported concerns that the economy has reached its peaked. While still at a reading indicating expansion, the composite PMI slowed to a lower than expected 63.7 in June from 68.7 in the previous month. The services PMI weakened to 64.6 from 70.4 in May while the manufacturing PMI was unchanged at 62.1 (although it slipped from the preliminary reading of 62.6).

This is consistent with the decline in the ISM non-manufacturing index to a reading of 60.1 in June from 64.0 in May. The report showed that non-manufacturing business activity (60.4 versus 66.2), new orders (62.1 versus 63.9) fell with employment dropping to 49.3 indicating contraction in June from 55.3 in the previous month.

Anxiety over "peak growth- peak inflation" were further stoke by developments in China. The State Council, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, released a statement hinting at a reduction in the country's required reserve ratio (RRR).

"Given the impact of higher commodity prices on business production and operation, the meeting decided to maintain the stability of the monetary policy and enhance its effectiveness, without resorting to massive stimulus," he said.

"Cuts in the required reserve ratio and other policy tools will be introduced as appropriate, to intensify financial support for the real economy, especially micro, small and medium-sized businesses, and promote steady decrease of overall financing costs."

The statement suggests that China's economic recovery may be weakening, supported by recent PMI surveys. The Caixin China general composite PMI fell from 53.8 in May to 50.6 in June -- the lowest reading since April 2020, with private sector activity in both the manufacturing (51.3 from 52.0) and services sectors (50.3 from 55.1) slowing.

In Japan, the government has succumbed to the increasing rate of coronavirus infections, particularly in Tokyo. It declared a state of emergency for Tokyo until August 22 -- spanning the duration of the summer Olympics - to curb the resurgence in infections but effectively banning spectators at the games.

In Europe, concerns over the Delta variant are increasing prompting some regions in Spain to reintroduce measures to curtail infections. France and Germany advised precautions when travelling to Spain. The UK, in turn, is proceeding to lift restrictions as planned on July 19.

The European Central Bank (ECB) released its new monetary policy strategy - resulting from the review launched in January 2020. Under the new strategy, the ECB will adopt a symmetric inflation target over the medium term.

"The Governing Council considers that price stability is best maintained by aiming for a 2% inflation target over the medium term. This target is symmetric, meaning negative and positive deviations of inflation from the target are equally undesirable. When the economy is operating close to the lower bound on nominal interest rates, it requires especially forceful or persistent monetary policy action to avoid negative deviations from the inflation target becoming entrenched. This may also imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderately above target," the ECB said.

