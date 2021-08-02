NEWS
Economics

Economic recap: Week to July 30

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 2 AUG 2021   8:00AM

The Delta variant outbreak continues to dominate headlines in Australia. Cases of infections in the states of Victoria and South Australia were brought under control and restrictions eased. However, the outbreak in Greater Sydney continued to worsened, prompting the extension of the lockdown in the state by another four weeks. Queensland went into a three-day lockdown starting at 4pm on Saturday, after the state recorded six new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 --  taking the total number of infections to nine.

In terms of economic stats, we learned how much consumer prices rose in the March quarter.

Because of Australia's quarterly CPI reporting convention - versus monthly in most of its counterparts - we suspected and felt, but didn't know by how much, that the prices of consumer goods and services have gone up... until now.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) show that the country's annual headline inflation rate spiked to 3.8% in June from 1.1% in the March quarter. That's above the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) 2%-3% target band.

This was the fastest rate of increase in overall consumer prices since the 5.0% year-on-year jump in the CPI in the third quarter of 2008. But before you think that the days of historic low interest rates are over, think again.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

According to the ABS: "The increase in annual CPI inflation includes some 'base effects' following the introduction of free child care and a record fall in fuel prices in the June 2020 quarter."

In addition, these "distortions" aside, the underlying measures of Australian inflation remain below the RBA's target band. The trimmed mean annual CPI inflation measure accelerated to 1.6% in the June quarter from 1.1% in the previous one. The weighted median CPI inflation sped up to 1.7% from 1.3%.

The advance estimate of US GDP growth and the Fed's July FOMC meeting took centre stage last week.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported that the country's GDP growth increased at an annualised rate of 6.5% in the second quarter. This represents an acceleration from the first quarter's 6.3% rate but was well-below market predictions for an acceleration to 8.5%.

The Fed announced no change in in monetary policy on the same day (29 July) the GDP growth figures were released. However, the US central bank hinted that it could start "tapering" asset purchases soon because "the economy has made progress toward these goals [employment and inflation] despite the resurgence of infections and "vaccination fatigue" in the country.

It's still early days. But so far, the UK's 'Freedom Day' (July 19) is travelling well. Worldometer.com figures show that rates of infections in the UK continues to slow.

There were 31,117 new cases reported as of July 29 - down from 39,359 on 'Freedom Day' and the six-month high of 54,183 new cases recorded two days earlier (July 17).

The British government's confidence that it's on top of the virus challenge is further underscored by its subsequent easing of international border restrictions.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS

