Economics

Economic recap: Week to July 23

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 26 JUL 2021   8:00AM

The Delta variant outbreak remained the focus of attention in Australia. The daily case of infections in Greater Sydney surged to 136 on Friday (July 23) - the highest number since the this year's outbreak - prompting the NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian to announce the extension and expansion of the lockdown.

Across the border, declining rates of infections in Victoria and South Australia lifted hopes that restrictions would be eased as soon as this week.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg estimates that the NSW lockdown is costing the economy $700 million a week. Some estimate a hit to the economy of up to $1 billion weekly. Both agree that the longer the lockdown, the higher the probability that Australian GDP would contract in the September quarter.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

The uncertainty created by the Delta outbreak rendered the minutes of the RBA's July meeting outdated. The optimistic narrative painted by the RBA at the meeting led markets to anticipate that it would further QE at its November policy review. Not anymore.

Offshore, the European Central Bank (ECB) took centre stage last week. While it preserved the status quo on monetary at the conclusion of its 22 July meeting, it changed its its forward guidance. In line with its new monetary policy strategy - symmetric 2% inflation target - the ECB wouldn't be in a rush raise interest rates as soon as inflation reach two percent

The ECB's latest move is in line with its objective of "anchoring the recovery". As ECB president Christine Lagarde declared in June: "We have to take the economy through the pandemic and into a recovery phase, which has now started. We need to really anchor the recovery."

In Asia, the Tokyo Olympics commenced as scheduled. This, despite the city recording 1979 new infections - the highest since the 2044 cases recorded in January this year -- a day before the opening ceremonies. In addition, games organisers report that a total of 123 people linked to the games had been infected since the start of July.

Despite being spectator-free, there are fears that the games could become a super-spreader event, with daily infections estimated to soar around 2600 by early next month.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS

