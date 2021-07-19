Economic recap: Week to July 16

The Delta variant that's doing the rounds in Greater Sydney crossed the Victorian border last week - prompting a five-day lockdown in the state at about the same time that NSW imposed tighter restrictions.

Previous to this and conducted "through the period of rising cases in NSW and the early part of the subsequent lockdowns both there and in other states", the latest NAB business survey revealed both conditions and confidence taking a hit.

Business confidence nearly halved to +11 in June from +20 in May. Business conditions dropped to a reading of +24 in June from +36 in May, with trading, profitability and employment recording sharp declines.

But consumer confidence told a different story. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment went up by 1.5% to 108.8 in July from 107.2 in June. This, despite the survey being conducted during the greater Sydney lockdown. Westpac points out that: "The main takeaway is that concerns around the current virus outbreak and associated restrictions in NSW are not spilling over to the rest of the country."

This could also be because Australia is facing the latest hurdle from a position of strength.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reports that the country's unemployment rate dropped to an 11-year low of 4.9% in June - below the March 2020's (when the pandemic and lockdowns began) 5.3% and the eight-consecutive month of decline in the jobless rate.

Overseas, the biggest market mover was the faster-than-expected jump in US CPI inflation measures. Overall consumer prices surged by 5.4% in the year to June - the highest since an equal rate in August 2008. Core CPI inflation jumped by 4.5% over the same period - the fastest rate since November 1991.

Although many put the rise and rise in consumer prices to base effects - low prices compared to the same time last year - it has also raised doubts over the Fed's ongoing missive that the pick-up in measured inflation is "transitory".

More so given the latest indications from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment where Richard Curtin - survey director - noted that: "Consumers' complaints about rising prices on homes, vehicles, and household durables has reached an all-time record."

The latest survey revealed that one-year inflation expectations soared to a preliminary reading of 4.8% in the first half of July from June's final reading of 4.2%. Five-year inflation expectations climbed to 2.9% from 2.8%.

Higher expected inflation - that could pressure into slowing/halting policy stimulation - sent consumer sentiment down from June's final reading of 85.5 to a preliminary score of 80.8 in early July - the lowest since February this year and disappointing expectations for a pick-up to 86.5.

Then again, the drop in consumer sentiment could slow consumer spending - which accounts for more than 60% of the US economy - easing inflation pressure and ultimately, allow the Fed to maintain policy accommodation.

