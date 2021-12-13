Economic recap: Week to December 10

As it was in 2020, so it is in 2021.

Yes Virginia, I don't believe it too until... I re-read my first scribbles on this site at the beginning of 2021.

On January 12 this year, I wrote: "Fiscal and monetary authorities prompt and aggressive counter-cycle responses saw us through the year - mitigating impact on businesses and employment - that, at the same time, underwrote gains (or limited the losses in most equity markets."

Punctuated by the roll-out of vaccines towards the dying days of 2020.

All looked swell... until the coronavirus variant that was first spotted in the UK and in South Africa.

"It's reportedly less deadly but more infectious and has already triggered renewed lockdowns in Europe and Asia and the new strain has now circled back to China, that in turn, puts a question mark on whether or not a new vaccine would need to be developed against the new strain."

Replace 2020 with 2021 and the coronavirus mutation (later named Delta) with Omicron and voila! I've got my end-of-the-year scribble all sorted, thank you very much.

The Delta variant devastated India and prompted many other countries around the globe, including Australia, to reimpose social restrictions and lockdowns.

The Omicron strain's now prompted several countries to again put up international border restrictions. But so far, so good. Recent reports are that it's less virulent, less deadly and current vaccines offer some kind of protection.

The difference between 20 and 21 is inflation - the world didn't have that in 2020. So much so that, after insisting that the recent surge in inflation is "transitory" for months, Fed chair Powell (in his testimony before the US Congress at the end of November) declared that it's "probably a good time to retire that word".

This means faster than expected taper and earlier than expected interest rate hikes.

While the final assessment and implications of the Omicron variant would give the Fed pause for thought, it couldn't afford inflation to run away.

The difference is Evergrande and China's slowdown. No one was talking (concerned) about Evergrande's - China's second biggest property developer - debt problems. Not even the Fed. In his press conference, chairman Jerome Powell intimated that: "In terms of the implications for us, there isn't, there's not a direct United States exposure. The big Chinese banks are not tremendously exposed."

Evergrande sends blood pressure rising each time its debt repayment falls due.

But greater than this is the slowing Chinese property market's impact on the economy. Some years back, nobody would have cared. But fast forward to today and China is one of the main engines of growth in the global economy.

Have no fear. China's politburo recently flagged the relaxation of some curbs in the real estate sector next year, determined to stabilise its economy.

Already, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut banks' reserve requirement ratio by 5 percentage points. According to Bloomberg, this would release "some 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) of liquidity" and is expected to provide more stimulus as needed.

A few uncertainties remain as 2021 turns into 2022. But think about it, the world has survived the great pandemic of 2020 and the variants of 2021.

Heck, most equity markets even soared to record highs this year.

Bottomline: fiscal and monetary authorities are willing and able to do whatever it takes to return their respective economies back to normal.

That is, to provide further support if needed, or reduce policy accommodation to keep inflation at bay.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.