Economics

Easter Bunny feels the inflationary pinch

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 14 APR 2022   12:30PM

Funds management boutique Firetrail Investments has highlighted soaring cocoa commodity prices this Easter break via its chocolate index.

Firetrail's global chocolate index has shown that select cocoa related commodities have risen 32% since the start of 2021.

Firetail investments' head of investment strategy Anthony Doyle wrote: "With all the talk about rising commodity prices and food inflation, spare a thought for the Easter Bunny this year."

"Class IV milk, which is used to produce butter and milk powder, has risen by 67% to around $US25 per hundredweight. Class IV milk prices are now at record highs. Raw sugar has risen from $US15.75 to $US20.31 per pound, while the price of cocoa has risen from $US2472 per metric ton to $US2667.

"Prices of milk, raw sugar and cocoa - like many other commodities - have ratcheted higher following pull-back of supply following pandemic lockdowns in 2020. With economies re-opening, demand has shifted higher for many commodities, resulting in higher prices."

Just like the chocolate index, inflation has run rampant in almost all consumer price index groups in Australia.

From the December quarter 2020 to December quarter 2021, all groups CPI rose 3.5%.

Transport and housing with 12.5% and 4% respective rises had the largest sector increases.

Read more: Firetrail InvestmentsEaster BunnyAnthony DoyleAustraliaCPI
