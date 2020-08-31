NEWS
Investment
Earnings season worst on record: CommSec
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 31 AUG 2020   11:57AM

The companies within the ASX 200 index have endured the worst earnings season in over a decade with statutory profits down and increased expenses, according to CommSec.

The online broker's latest biannual earnings season report revealed that of the 137 ASX 200 companies that have reported full-year results, only 75% of reported managed to produce a statutory profit.

This is the weakest outcome in CommSec's history of earnings season reporting with aggregate full-year earnings down 38% on the previous year and aggregate dividends fell by 36%.

CommSec said for some companies it has been "the toughest year in living memory".

Company revenues increased by 3.4% but were balanced out by a 4.1% increase in expenses. In addition, 48% of companies that reported a profit for the year to June while 52% recorded a loss.

The last time a lower outcome occurred was in the 2014/15 financial year with 80% of companies issuing a statutory profit.

Just over 87% of ASX 200 companies issued a dividend in its interim results but just 69% of companies issued a dividend in the full year results. This is down on 17% on the average over the past 20 reporting seasons.

Of the 94 companies paying a dividend, 33% lifted dividends, 17% kept the dividend the same and 50% cut the dividend.

"Overall, profits were down in the year to June, causing companies to slash or abandon dividend payments and instead lift cash holdings," CommSec said.

Aggregate cash at hand as at June 30 lifted 31% to $110 billion over the last 12 months. When including the half-year reporting companies, cash levels reached a new record of $141 billion up $30 billion from June 30 2019.

Despite the monumental losses for several companies, a number of gold companies flourished in the wake of increased demand and prices such as Newcrest Mining, Silver Lake Resource and Saracen Mineral.

In addition, some online retailers benefited from the move to working from home with higher sales and profits such as Nick Scali, Adairs and JB Hi-Fi.

