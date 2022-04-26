DTCC poaches longstanding BNY Mellon executive

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has appointed Francis (Frank) La Salla as president and chief executive of the company, effective August 12.

La Salla joins DTCC following a 28-year career at BNY Mellon, where he held several senior-level positions, including most recently as chief executive of its Issuer Services business and a member of BNY Mellon's executive committee.

Prior to that, La Salla was chief executive of Corporate Trust, which included responsibility for Depositary Receipts.

He also previously served as chief executive of BNY Mellon's Alternative Investment Services and Structured Products business, and before that he was a member of the Executive Committee of Pershing LLC, a BNY Mellon company, where he was co-head of Global Client Relationships and head of Trading Services.

Earlier in his career, La Salla was president and chief operating officer of BNY Clearing Services LLC.

La Salla's appointment as chief executive reflects the board's long-term succession planning and rigorous search process with the scheduled retirement of Michael C. Bodson, who has served as DTCC's chief executive since July 2012.

La Salla joins DTCC on June 13 as chief executive-elect, and between June and August, La Salla and Bodson will work together to ensure a seamless and orderly transition of responsibilities.

"We are very pleased to welcome Frank as president and chief executive of DTCC," DTCC's non-executive board chair Robert Druskin said.

"Frank brings extensive global experience across a wide range of front office and functional support roles to DTCC, which will be pivotal to advancing the organization's growth strategy at a time when markets are evolving rapidly.

"Throughout his career, Frank has distinguished himself as a dynamic leader who brings a global perspective, collaborative approach and entrepreneurial mindset to the complex business challenges facing clients and the industry."

Also commenting, La Salla said: "It is an honour to be appointed chief executive of DTCC and have the opportunity to lead an organisation that makes a positive difference every day by safeguarding the global financial system, protecting the capital markets and supporting the investing public."

He added that he believes Bodson has been an "outstanding steward for the industry over the last 10 years, delivering client value, driving innovation and galvanising the industry to advance critical initiatives".

"I look forward to working with Mike and his leadership team to ensure a smooth transition," he said.

"I am also excited to work alongside incredibly talented and experienced DTCC colleagues as we identify new ways to broaden and enhance our level of support for clients, regulators and other stakeholders."