NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Double exit from investment firm
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 10 JAN 2020   12:11PM

An investment firm which manages over a billion dollars has announced a double exit, as its joint chief executives step down.

Catherine van der Veen and Lucy Foster will be stepping down from their roles as joint chief executives and managing directors of Generation Life at the end of this month.

In an announcement to the ASX, Generation Life said the decision is due to "personal circumstances" for both women, but did not go into further detail.

Former Australian Olympic swimmer Grant Hackett will step down from his current role as chief executive of Generation Development Group (GDG) to assume the position as chief executive of Generation Life from 1 February 2020.

GDG executive chair Rob Coombe said: "On behalf of the board I wish to extend my thanks and gratitude to Catherine and Lucy for their significant contribution to Generation Life and its staff and clients in a period of high growth."

"They have left us with a strong platform and pipeline of growth initiatives which [Hackett] will continue to support in his new role."

The current general manager of distribution at Generation Life, Felipe Araujo, will join Hackett as a director on the board of Generation Life, and continue to lead the sales function within the business.

The company has decided not to replace Hackett's former position and the GDG chief executive role will remain vacant.

Read more: Generation LifeGDGGrant HackettCatherine van der VeenFelipe AraujoGeneration Development GroupLucy FosterRob Coombe
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New tax-effective Aussie shares fund
Top staff at Regal get equity
Former Olympian to lead investment house
BT Financial Group divests Ascalon
Wealth firm appoints chief financial officer
Austock Life revamps, hires new leaders
Editor's Choice
Global equities enjoy strongest year since 2013
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research shows international equity assets turned in their best annual performance since 2013, as most asset classes managed to put a few tough years behind them in 2019.
Sunsuper welcomes new board directors
ALLY SELBY
A superannuation sector veteran has been appointed to the board of Sunsuper, helping lift female representation on the board to 40%.
Industry fund strengthens board
HARRISON WORLEY
A $12 billion industry superannuation fund has continued its shift towards a more independent board, adding a new director.
Franklin Templeton veteran readies two funds
KANIKA SOOD
A global equities boutique launched by a Franklin Templeton veteran is getting ready to pitch two new Aussie-domiciled funds to private wealth firms and wholesale clients down under.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Oo4LBxMX