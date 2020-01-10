Double exit from investment firm

An investment firm which manages over a billion dollars has announced a double exit, as its joint chief executives step down.

Catherine van der Veen and Lucy Foster will be stepping down from their roles as joint chief executives and managing directors of Generation Life at the end of this month.

In an announcement to the ASX, Generation Life said the decision is due to "personal circumstances" for both women, but did not go into further detail.

Former Australian Olympic swimmer Grant Hackett will step down from his current role as chief executive of Generation Development Group (GDG) to assume the position as chief executive of Generation Life from 1 February 2020.

GDG executive chair Rob Coombe said: "On behalf of the board I wish to extend my thanks and gratitude to Catherine and Lucy for their significant contribution to Generation Life and its staff and clients in a period of high growth."

"They have left us with a strong platform and pipeline of growth initiatives which [Hackett] will continue to support in his new role."

The current general manager of distribution at Generation Life, Felipe Araujo, will join Hackett as a director on the board of Generation Life, and continue to lead the sales function within the business.

The company has decided not to replace Hackett's former position and the GDG chief executive role will remain vacant.