Investment

Do inflows follow performance?

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 10 DEC 2021   12:40PM

A recent study found flows to individual funds do directly follow performance, but there's a catch.

Rainmaker analysis of actively managed funds data for the 12 months to September this year shows flows follow performance but there is a lag of about 12 months as it takes time to recognise outperformance. This demonstrates that few heed the well-known warning about past performance as they spend the year pouring money into the funds that performed well in the previous 12 months.

According to the research, the impact of returns is greater in small discretionary subsectors like small caps, emerging markets, and infrastructure where there are less products on offer.

"These effects are also more pronounced as these products are more likely to be differentiated from each other due to the wide range of returns in any given year," the research states.

Meanwhile, the effects are least pronounced among diversified funds, such as growth, balanced, and capital stable options.

"In these cases, the range of returns is narrower and so it is less likely products stand out due to extremely highs or lows," Rainmaker noted.

As an example, Rainmaker cites Australian equities small cap active funds which saw an average return of 3.3% in the 12 months to September 2020. The highest return was 24.6% and the lowest was -13.5%.

The following year the top performing fund's assets nearly doubled despite its relative performance having dropped significantly. Meanwhile, the lowest performing fund in 2020 lost 25% of its assets the following year due to negative funds flow. In turn, it became the second highest performer in 2021; investors who pulled their assets and reallocated to another fund likely lost money.

The correlation between individual fund returns and subsequent funds flow was one of the highest at 0.53, Rainmaker found.

"Relative performance had the least effect on multi-sector funds where products are more likely to be associated with larger wealth groups (that may also have aligned licensees) and there is a smaller gap between highest and lowest returns," the research states.

"In fact, these were the only sectors which demonstrated negative correlation between returns and subsequent funds flow."

Within any sector, a large proportion of products showed no discernible relationship between returns and flows, likely because the funds were not sufficiently differentiated to sway investors' thinking.

However, a comparison of the top and bottom five performing funds in each sector shows a much clearer relationship; the funds flow for the top performers is generally positive while the opposite can be said for the bottom performing funds.

The diversified sectors were the exception, Rainmaker said, showing negative funds flow irrespective of relative performance.

