Dividends take hit, but will recover

Dividends will fall as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the bottom lines of Australia's listed companies, but they are poised for a much quicker rebound than that seen during the Global Financial Crisis.

That's according to $9.5 billion fund manager Ausbil, whose portfolio manager Michael Price said shareholders must prepare for a significant drop in dividends over the short term.

"Dividends are definitely going to fall as earnings are going to fall," he said.

"During the Global Financial crisis, 63% of companies reduced their dividends and a further 3% suspended them completely. Dividends paid by the market fell by 16% between 2008 and 2009."

During the GFC, the peak to trough fall in dividends per share was 33%, he said, as new share issuance further diluted yield for existing shareholders.

Although the fall in economic activity will be larger than that seen during the GFC, fiscal and monetary stimulus should aid a quicker recovery.

"The amount of government and central bank stimulus and support already exceeds that of the GFC, which may allow most companies to get through the downturn without having to issue additional capital that permanently dilutes the earnings and dividends for existing shareholders," Price said.

Dividends too will rebound faster than that seen during the GFC, he argued.

"Over the next six months dividends may fall slightly more than the GFC as a result of a number of companies suspending their dividends temporarily," Price said.

"However, we expect them to rebound faster than the GFC in 2021 as dividends are resumed. As an example of this, we have already seen more companies suspend their dividends than occurred during the GFC."

Although dividend cuts could be quite severe, they are expected to me temporary, he said.

The income from shares was still looking attractive compared to other assets, despite their volatility, Price said.

"Long term shareholders should always be prepared for falls in market values, so I wouldn't be suggesting that long term shareholders get out of the equity market now," he said.

"Unfortunately, shareholders should be prepared for a meaningful drop in dividends, especially in the shorter term.

"However relative to other investment alternatives, the income from shares is likely to remain very attractive."

From next year onwards, Ausbil predicts dividend yields will be largely unchanged from pre-COVID-19 levels, Price said.

"Given the further reductions we have seen in cash rates, this makes income from shares even more attractive relative to alternative income investments," he argued.

