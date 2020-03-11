NEWS
Executive Appointments
Diversity should not exclude white men: Thinking Ahead
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 MAR 2020   12:34PM

Thinking about diversity as more than simply a matter of gender and race could benefit organisations, especially in the investment and pension industries, according to the co-head of the Thinking Ahead Institute.

Thinking Ahead Institute at Willis Towers Watson co-head Marisa Hall has developed a new way of thinking about diversity, by looking at identity instead of just factors like gender, sexuality and race.

When Hall was first asked to speak about diversity and identity she wasn't sure she wanted to do.

"I was fully supportive but I felt I didn't want to be the person talking about it," Hall said.

"What changed that was I thought I could bring a new perspective and talk about it in a way that's more inclusive than the current conversation."

At a Thinking Ahead Institute seminar in Sydney, Hall faced questions from the crowd on how diversity can really help organisations in the financial services sector.

"You get a lot of push back because people feel like they're being marginalised," she said.

"It depends on your perspective, which is why it's a conversation that's very live and real."

Hall takes a different approach to diversity; one which she thinks is much more inclusive.

"People look at me and say I'm a black woman, but sometimes I just feel like an actuary," she said.

"When I think of who I am I don't sit at home thinking, 'I'm so diverse'. Diversity is something you experience in a group; it's not an individual concept."

The concept of identity, Hall believes, can bring people on board with diversity who might usually push back against the concept.

"I hate the expression 'male, pale and stale'. If I were white and male I'd feel marginalised by that. I struggle with that," she said.

She shared the story of a man who worked at a UK pension fund trustee who grew up in Northern England and struggled to get a job in London because of his accent and background - despite being white and male.

"Nobody looked at the challenges he had faced and he felt his identity was disrespected. This is why you get push back," Hall said.

"Our conversations about diversity have been very polarising. It's the diverse people and the non-diverse people. But actually, a lot of diversity is just about improving how much respect we have for people."

To better understand how diversity works in organisations, the Thinking Ahead Institute has studied the concept of identity.

One of the workshops Hall designed involved a 'Who Done It' where colleagues are given a set of clues about one of their team mates and have to solve the mystery.

The exercise allows workplaces to look beyond the attributes that are usually thought about in diversity, to consider the lived experiences of individuals.

Recently, several studies of fund managers and super funds have found that organisations with more women in leadership roles produce better investment results. But Hall challenges this.

"People point to this business case by saying that if you appoint more women the performance will be higher, but I've sat in a lot of rooms where people just roll their eyes at that. Correlation does not equal causation," she said.

"If you can't prove that diversity adds to your bottom line does that mean you don't employ more women?"

There is another problem with the performance case for diversity - the idea that inclusion has to be earned.

"The other problem with the strict performance case is that you create a model group of citizens, and that tends to be white men who come from privileged backgrounds, and anyone who falls outside that model group has to prove they add value to be a part of this industry," Hall said.

Hall said she'd like to see more companies publicly recognising that having diversity provides an advantage in decision making and better reflects their global clients, rather than pointing just to performance.

