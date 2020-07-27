NEWS
Diversity screening option launched
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 27 JUL 2020   11:46AM

Nucleus Wealth has introduced a diversity screening option for investors to strike companies from their portfolio that do not have gender diversity in their management.

The wealth manager introduced the screen off the back of diversity issues that have emerged in the last few months, specifically AMP's lack of gender diversity on its board and management committee and its decision to appoint an executive with a verbal sexual harassment record to lead AMP Capital.

Head of Nucleus Wealth Damien Klassen said: "Increasingly, we are finding that for some clients a lack of diversity in companies is important and consequently we have added 'diversity' as an ethical exclusion."

Diversity in a company is seen as a marker of good governance as it increases networks, resources, creativity, and, importantly, innovation.

However, Klassen said more diversity can lead to less communication, increase group conflict, lower satisfaction and increased staff turnover.

"From a quantitative perspective, corporate governance is a factor that outperforms, that is, companies with good corporate governance tend to perform better than those with weak corporate governance," he said.

"For governance scores however, we use them as a negative screen rather than a positive one. That is, bad governance can make a quality score worse and therefore the company needs to be cheaper before we buy it.

"But we are not choosing to buy a company with 42% gender diversity over the one with 39% on that measure alone. Many of the governance scores are like that - there is a definite 'bad' option, but we believe there is little sense trying to rate the difference between two good options."

Nucleus Wealth is one of a small number of fund managers that allows investors broader approach to ESG and that now extends to diversity. Investor's stocks are held in a separately managed account allowing them to filter investments for major all ESG metrics.

