Investment
Diversification pays off for some, but not all: bfinance
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 30 MAR 2020   11:36AM

Diversification has emerged as many investors' saving grace during the COVID-19 sell-off, however more than a third are disappointed with their performance during the downturn.

That's according to research coming out of global investment consultant bfinance, which surveyed 260 investors from 28 countries, with total assets totally well over $4 trillion (US$2.5 trillion). Over 30 respondents of the survey were Australian.

As investors rush to hedge their wealth against macro uncertainty and volatility, the survey revealed diversified strategies produced mixed results for investors.

"Although markets and performance results are changing week by week, it is fascinating to get an early look at how so many asset owners are initially reacting to what's happening within their portfolios," bfinance head of investment content, Kathryn Saklatvala said.

"While strategies that are theoretically intended to provide some diversification are performing as planned for many, a very substantial minority have been disappointed in the results so far in areas such as investment grade credit, hedge funds and multi-asset.

"We expect considerable scrutiny of manager selection, strategy selection and asset allocation as the dust settles."

Depending on the strategies used by asset managers, traditional diversifiers to equity risk, such as investment grade credit and hedge funds, are producing mixed results for investors.

Three in five investors of investment grade credit were satisfied with its performance during the COVID-19 sell-off, while 25% were not.

Similarly, of the 46% of respondents using multi-asset strategies, only 57% were satisfied with their performance during the downturn so far. 35% were unsatisfied with the performance of their multi-asset strategy.

For investors in hedge funds, 46% were satisfied with their performance, while 38% were not.

Of those surveyed, 55% had some explicit equity downside protection in place prior to the crash. Of these investors, 77% were satisfied with how these hedges have performed, while a quarter were not.

About 11% of respondents to the survey had made significant changes to their portfolios over the last few weeks, while a third made minor tactical adjustments. However challenges remain.

"Most are rebalancing to prior weights, or trying to: 'a solid, rules-based rebalancing mechanism is key,' said one investor respondent," bfinance explained.

"Yet it is far from straightforward: a significant minority (27%) report that they are wanting to rebalance to the usual asset allocation but finding that 'rebalancing is challenging'."

Liquidity risk was seen as the key area of concern over the next few weeks among investors, with downside risk coming in second.

Interestingly, respondents were mixed on their predictions for the future.

"Optimists and pessimists are balanced in almost equal measure when it comes to expectations for the 'most likely outcome' from an economic standpoint," bfinance said.

"In total, 31% of the group lean more towards the 'prolonged recession' camp, while 32% sit on the 'faster recovery' side of the fence."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: diversificationbfinanceKathryn Saklatvalacoronavirus
