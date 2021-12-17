Disqualified adviser convicted of managing company

A former ANZ and Commonwealth Bank financial adviser who defrauded clients $6 million has been convicted of managing a corporation while disqualified.

Melinda Scott, who was banned from managing corporations for 25 years until 2 December 2037, set up and ran Driven by Results, a chauffeur business, as the sole director, shareholder, and employee.

ASIC alleges she operated between 5 August 2019 and 9 February 2021, opening three bank accounts held in the name of Driven by Results to establish the business.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions presided over the matter in the Downing Centre Local Court on December 14. She was conditionally released on a two-year bond with a $1000 recognizance.

New South Wales-based Scott was sentenced to three years and 10 months in jail in 2015 after the court found that she defrauded $5.9 million from clients over 20 years.

Scott ran her own financial planning business, Roach Graham Scott, between January 1989 and December 2012.

Between September 1992 and June 1996, she was a securities representative with Commonwealth Bank's Financial Wisdom and in February 2004 she became an authorised representative of ANZ-owned Millenium3.