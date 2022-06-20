Dimensional launches PIEs in NZ

Dimensional Fund Advisors has launched two Portfolio Investments Entities (PIEs) for the New Zealand market, targeting investors with specific sustainability goals.

The funds went live on June 22. Both named Dimensional Global Sustainability PIE Fund, one is unhedged while the other is hedged to the New Zealand dollar.

Within both, the firm will apply its sustainability approach - which targets greenhouse gas emission reductions and other environmental and social criteria - to developed market equities. Implemented Investment Solutions is the manager and issuer of the funds.

A PIE is a tax-effective vehicle, with the tax administration handled within the fund as opposed to clients having to incorporate the fund's returns and performance information within their own tax returns.

Total annual charges for the new funds are estimated at 41 basis points, Dimensional said.

"Ever since we set up in this part of the world in the 1990s, some of the strongest advocates for our systematic approach have been New Zealanders," Dimensional Australia chief executive Glenn Crane said.

"Offering PIEs just brings the benefits of that approach to more people and wraps it up in a tax-effective solution that targets sustainability outcomes.

"Our message to New Zealanders is that investing well and incorporating values around sustainability need not be mutually exclusive. We have effectively implemented sustainability strategies with this dual goal in mind for more than a decade."

Crane added that Dimensional is focused on giving intermediaries choice in terms of how they access investments.