Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Dimensional launches PIEs in NZ

BY STAFF WRITER  |  MONDAY, 20 JUN 2022   12:39PM

Dimensional Fund Advisors has launched two Portfolio Investments Entities (PIEs) for the New Zealand market, targeting investors with specific sustainability goals.

The funds went live on June 22. Both named Dimensional Global Sustainability PIE Fund, one is unhedged while the other is hedged to the New Zealand dollar.

Within both, the firm will apply its sustainability approach - which targets greenhouse gas emission reductions and other environmental and social criteria - to developed market equities. Implemented Investment Solutions is the manager and issuer of the funds.

A PIE is a tax-effective vehicle, with the tax administration handled within the fund as opposed to clients having to incorporate the fund's returns and performance information within their own tax returns.

Total annual charges for the new funds are estimated at 41 basis points, Dimensional said.

"Ever since we set up in this part of the world in the 1990s, some of the strongest advocates for our systematic approach have been New Zealanders," Dimensional Australia chief executive Glenn Crane said.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"Offering PIEs just brings the benefits of that approach to more people and wraps it up in a tax-effective solution that targets sustainability outcomes.

"Our message to New Zealanders is that investing well and incorporating values around sustainability need not be mutually exclusive. We have effectively implemented sustainability strategies with this dual goal in mind for more than a decade."

Crane added that Dimensional is focused on giving intermediaries choice in terms of how they access investments.

Read more: Dimensional Fund AdvisorsPortfolio Investments EntitiesGlenn CraneDimensional Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Millennial super fund fails to GROW
CFP Board welcomes new chair
Number one challenge for advice firms revealed
Channel Capital hires from Dimensional
Antares hires from Dimensional
New emerging markets ESG fund at Dimensional
Pengana Capital distribution executive exits
Dimensional to use Calastone solution
Northern Trust hires from Dimensional
Tide turns in ETFs, managed funds inflows

Editor's Choice

Active Super kickstarts reward program

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
Active Super has launched a Super Booster reward program to accelerate the growth of members' super balances.

TWUSUPER awards bond mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
The $6.3 billion industry fund has handed down a global bond mandate as it aligns its investments to the objectives of the Your Future, Your Super regime.

Squirrel Super to pay over false property claims

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
More than 18 months after legal action was launched, Squirrel Super will pay $55,000 for claims made in marketing materials about investing in residential property.

QIC welcomes new director of private debt

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:16PM
The Queensland Investment Corporation has named Bettina Lung as its director of multi-sector private debt.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.