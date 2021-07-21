Dexus to develop Atlassian HQ

The ASX-listed real estate group has entered into binding terms with Atlassian to provide a framework to fund, develop and invest in its new Sydney headquarters.

The property site, located adjacent to the Central Place Sydney development, spans 3487 square metres and will comprise a sustainable 40-level office tower with retail amenities and new YHA accommodation space at its base.

Dexus will act as development manager and take responsibility for delivering the project, fund 100% of the $1.4 billion project costs during construction, and retain a long-term equity interest in the asset with Atlassian. Atlassian will take a 15-year lease.

Dexus will fund the costs of the development through debt facilities and will consider third party capital into the project prior to completion.

"The Atlassian tower is a great example of the future of workplace and is aligned with our purpose of creating spaces where people thrive. We look forward to welcoming Atlassian as a new customer and co-owner onto our platform and building out our developments within the Tech Central precinct," Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg said.

The agreement is subject to planning and other government approvals which are expected to be satisfied by December 2021. Construction is expected to commence in early 2022 and completed in early 2026.

"This acquisition increases the size of our city shaping development pipeline and provides us with appealing risk adjusted returns. The exciting sustainability outcomes and initiatives championed at this development are consistent with our ambitions and will enable us to leverage this innovation across our broader platform," Dexus chief investment officer Ross Du Vernet said.

It comes as Dexus reported a $362 million increase in the valuations of its 117 property assets as at June end.

Dexus revalued 117 of its 128 assets including one healthcare property, 41 office properties and 75 industrial properties.

In April, the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund and the AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund won shareholder approval from both funds to merge.