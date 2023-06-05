Newspaper icon
Investment
Dexus, Partners Wealth Group airport fund to take off

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 5 JUN 2023   12:29PM

Partners Wealth Group has joined forces with Dexus to offer wholesale buyers the opportunity to invest in Melbourne Airport through its new APAC Wholesale Airports Fund.

The fund, dubbed WAF, also provides exposure to the Australia Pacific Airports Corporation (APAC), the unlisted holding company of Melbourne Airport and Launceston Airport.

The initial raise, via Partners Private, is targeting over $130 million for circa 1% of APAC, with the potential to raise more to grow the fund should future stakes in APAC become available.

The fund is open ended and targeting a total return of about 9%.

A Dexus spokesperson told Financial Standard that the fund provides "a rare opportunity for wholesale investors to obtain exposure to a key piece of privately owned infrastructure located in Melbourne which up until now, has only been available to institutional clients."

"Melbourne Airport is a premier infrastructure investment that ranks among the best in Australia and we're proud to be one of the exclusive investment partners on this opportunity," Dexus said.

One of the world's largest airport land holdings, Melbourne Airport boasts a 2741-hectare site, servicing 39 million passengers annually and with no curfew.

Commercial revenues of the airport are derived across a range of retail, ground transport and property activities.

"Dexus has a strong reputation amongst high net wealth investors following the success of its healthcare and opportunistic funds management strategies," it said.

Partners Private was launched in December 2021 to provide access to investments traditionally reserved for investment banks and family offices.

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

