Executive Appointments

Deutsche Bank names real estate lead

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 29 JUN 2021   12:11PM

Deutsche Bank has hired an investment banking executive from Morgan Stanley to lead the real estate team that is part of the origination and advisory unit.

Amit Sheshinski will join the local bank as head of real estate.

Sheshinski spent nearly seven years in a similar role at Morgan Stanley, serving as executive director in the real estate team and working closely with clients like Blackstone, Lendlease, Stockland, Oxford Properties and Scape.

Prior to that, Sheshinski was an associate at Citi, also working in investment banking.

Deutsche Bank head of investment banking coverage and advisory for Australia Hugh Macdonald said: "We look forward to welcoming Amit to the team to bolster our real estate coverage, a sector of historical strength for Deutsche Bank both in Australia and globally. With the number of major global real estate groups being active in Australia, this is a natural area for us to intensify our focus."

The bank recently appointed Martin Nosek as head of financial institutions group and David Hopwood as head of natural resources group, who both re-joined the firm earlier this year.

Read more: Deutsche BankMorgan StanleyAmit SheshinskiHugh MacdonaldBlackstoneCitiDavid HopwoodLendleaseMartin Nosek
