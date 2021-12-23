NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Demand for retiree client book increases

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 23 DEC 2021   11:27AM

The demand for client books with a Baby Boomer demographic is increasing among those looking to acquire a financial advice practice.

The December Radar Results reveal that near-retirees or retirees are highly sought after by financial advisers.

Valuations for investment and superannuation clients aged 65-79 years old have increased to 1.7x to 2.3x (previously 1.7x to 2.2x).

Those aged up to 64 are priced at 2.2x to 2.8x (previously 2.2x to 2.7x). For 80 year olds and over, multiples currently sit at 0.80x to 1.0x.

Demand for risk clients however, remained static and in line with the March valuations.

Risk clients under 55 years of age sit at 2.2x to 2.7x, while those aged between 55 and 60 are valued at 2.0x to 2.3x. Those aged 61 and over have multiples of 1.0x to 1.5x.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

Since the March 2021 price guide, the activity in selling and buying financial planning businesses has been frantic, Radar Results founder John Birt said.

"In 13 years (since the GFC), prices have moved up for the first time," he said.

Demand for licensee groups of 50 to 200 authorised representatives to be acquired by one bulk purchase continues to be evident.

On the mortgage broking front, Radar Results found a steep rise in the price multiples buyers are willing to pay.

The multiple for annual trails rose 13% from May 2020 to March 2021 and another 20% to December 2021, and now sits at three times the annual trails.

"If the number of home loan books for sale from the major aggregators continue to be scarce, prices may rise further," Birt said.

"With house prices up 40% in two years and approved loans up a similar level, upfront commission on the new loans has also risen, which is why loan books are not coming onto the market. Trail commission on the new loans and the up-front commissions are keeping sale stock low," he added.

Read more: Radar ResultsJohn Birt
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Demand for niche advice firms increases
Multiples paid for client books dip
Practice valuations avoid COVID-19 hit
Radar Results hires Queensland manager
Advice practice supply outweighs demand
Royal Commission sparks risk book sell-off
More risk advisers offloading practices
Limited AFSLs like "part-time surgeons"
New FoFA likely to increase advice costs
FoFA boosts advice business valuation

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas Securities Services chief executive to depart

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The chief executive of BNP Paribas Securities Services David Braga will depart the firm at the end of 2021.

Industry responds to heatmap findings

CHLOE WALKER
Industry groups have labelled the APRA heatmaps a wake-up call to consumers about the importance of having their superannuation invested in a well performing fund, though there's still doubts as to the accuracy of the regulator's process.

Plato readies new ESG strategies

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Pinnacle boutique is understood to be pitching two new ESG equities offerings to institutional investors.

ISPT takes stake in property fund manager

KARREN VERGARA
ISPT has acquired a stake in a subsidiary run by ASX-listed E&P Financial Group, paying $12 million for its share.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.