Demand for retiree client book increases

The demand for client books with a Baby Boomer demographic is increasing among those looking to acquire a financial advice practice.

The December Radar Results reveal that near-retirees or retirees are highly sought after by financial advisers.

Valuations for investment and superannuation clients aged 65-79 years old have increased to 1.7x to 2.3x (previously 1.7x to 2.2x).

Those aged up to 64 are priced at 2.2x to 2.8x (previously 2.2x to 2.7x). For 80 year olds and over, multiples currently sit at 0.80x to 1.0x.

Demand for risk clients however, remained static and in line with the March valuations.

Risk clients under 55 years of age sit at 2.2x to 2.7x, while those aged between 55 and 60 are valued at 2.0x to 2.3x. Those aged 61 and over have multiples of 1.0x to 1.5x.

Since the March 2021 price guide, the activity in selling and buying financial planning businesses has been frantic, Radar Results founder John Birt said.

"In 13 years (since the GFC), prices have moved up for the first time," he said.

Demand for licensee groups of 50 to 200 authorised representatives to be acquired by one bulk purchase continues to be evident.

On the mortgage broking front, Radar Results found a steep rise in the price multiples buyers are willing to pay.

The multiple for annual trails rose 13% from May 2020 to March 2021 and another 20% to December 2021, and now sits at three times the annual trails.

"If the number of home loan books for sale from the major aggregators continue to be scarce, prices may rise further," Birt said.

"With house prices up 40% in two years and approved loans up a similar level, upfront commission on the new loans has also risen, which is why loan books are not coming onto the market. Trail commission on the new loans and the up-front commissions are keeping sale stock low," he added.