NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Dealer group boosts compliance team
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 17 DEC 2019   11:22AM

A privately-owned dealer group has strengthened its compliance capabilities with a hire from MLC Wealth.

Lifespan Financial Planning has appointed Anna Mirzoyan to the newly created role of compliance and technical officer.

In her new role, Mirzoyan will present at PD days and conferences, and develop compliance and advice materials. This will include SOA templates, technical articles and policies and procedures.

Mirzoyan was most recently a technical consultant at MLC Wealth, supporting financial advisers and internal compliance. She has also previously worked at Fiducian Financial Services.

Also joining Lifespan, Aaron Beyer has been appointed as compliance officer.

Beyer most recently held a similar role at Shaw and Partners and has previously served in a number of adviser support roles, auditing advisers and vetting SOAs.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

Lifespan chief executive Eugene Ardino said the creation of the two compliance roles was necessary as Lifespan grew and compliance demands on licensees became more complex.

"The compliance regime for planners has become much more demanding in the wake of the Hayne Royal Commission. Licensees have a duty to their authorised representatives to stay on top of the changes, and the only way to do that is to strengthen the compliance function," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the benefits that our advisers gain from the boost to our compliance services in 2020 and beyond."

Read more: MLC WealthAnna MirzoyanLifespan Financial PlanningAaron BeyerEugene ArdinoFiducian Financial ServicesHayne Royal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
MLC Wealth in advice leadership reshuffle
Dealer group launches transition support service
Culture index launched
SCA drags AMP over claim delays
APRA proposes new banking data policies
CBA chief tasked with rebuilding banking
Westpac chief believes in financial advice
Dealer group awards investment mandate
Grandfathered commissions ban passes
Return to the mutual model: Expert
Editor's Choice
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:18AM
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:15AM
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Westpac served class action
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
Westpac has confirmed it was served with a class action on behalf of shareholders in relation to the AUSTRAC investigation.
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
HARRISON WORLEY
A report handed to ASIC by global consultant KPMG shows NAB's superannuation trustee has met its additional license conditions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something oQ9ZAcm7