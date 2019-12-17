Dealer group boosts compliance team

A privately-owned dealer group has strengthened its compliance capabilities with a hire from MLC Wealth.

Lifespan Financial Planning has appointed Anna Mirzoyan to the newly created role of compliance and technical officer.

In her new role, Mirzoyan will present at PD days and conferences, and develop compliance and advice materials. This will include SOA templates, technical articles and policies and procedures.

Mirzoyan was most recently a technical consultant at MLC Wealth, supporting financial advisers and internal compliance. She has also previously worked at Fiducian Financial Services.

Also joining Lifespan, Aaron Beyer has been appointed as compliance officer.

Beyer most recently held a similar role at Shaw and Partners and has previously served in a number of adviser support roles, auditing advisers and vetting SOAs.

Lifespan chief executive Eugene Ardino said the creation of the two compliance roles was necessary as Lifespan grew and compliance demands on licensees became more complex.

"The compliance regime for planners has become much more demanding in the wake of the Hayne Royal Commission. Licensees have a duty to their authorised representatives to stay on top of the changes, and the only way to do that is to strengthen the compliance function," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the benefits that our advisers gain from the boost to our compliance services in 2020 and beyond."