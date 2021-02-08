NEWS
Executive Appointments
Dealer group bolsters leadership
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 8 FEB 2021   12:12PM

One of Australia's largest privately owned financial advice dealer groups has made two key hires.

Kevin Mayne and Lisa Ng are both joining Lifespan Financial Planning as national practice development managers.

Mayne joins Lifespan after five years as regional manager at Elders Financial Planning, before the dealer group was shuttered by IOOF.

Earlier in his career he was a practice development manager at BT owned dealer group Securitor.

Ng joins from platform provider Xplore Wealth where she was state distribution manager for the firm's managed discretionary accounts service.

Prior to that, she was national growth manager at Centrepoint Alliance for five years and spent over a decade in various business development roles at Zurich Financial Services.

The hires mean Lifespan now has five practice development managers, which the dealer group said is necessary to service its network of more than 270 authorised representatives.

"With decades of experience between them across business development, distribution, sales and practice management, Kevin and Lisa will be valuable sources of knowledge and trustworthy sounding boards for our network of authorised representatives as they seek to grow and adapt their practices in the changing economic and regulatory environment," Lifespan chief executive Eugene Ardino said.

Mayne added: "Lifespan is one of Australia's largest privately owned financial advice networks and yet it treats everyone in its team like a member of the family."

Ng said she would be working on Lifespan's expanded managed discretionary account offering, leveraging her experience at Xplore.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
