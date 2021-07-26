De Gori to leave FPA

Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Dante De Gori will step down at the end of the year.

De Gori, who has served as chief executive since March 2016, has advised the FPA's board of his intention to leave.

He has been with the FPA for a total of 12 years, having spent six years as general manager of policy and government relations prior to succeeding Mark Rantall.

De Gori hasn't had the easiest job over the years, leading the industry body through what has been one of the most tumultuous times for financial advice, including the Royal Commission and subsequent regulatory reforms, increasing costs to operate and implementation of minimum education standards.

Most recently De Gori spoke out against a further increase to the ASIC funding levy, something that has increased more than 340% in recent years, and called for changes to the reference checking regime for financial advisers to be expanded to all entities providing advice.

FPA chair Marisa Broome said De Gori has always put members and the financial planning profession first, having made an exceptional contribution to the industry.

"Dante will leave a lasting positive legacy at the FPA," Broome said.

De Gori said "the time is right for a new custodian".

"I will forever be grateful to everyone who has supported the FPA, it has been both an honour and privilege to have served in this role," he said.

"I would like to thank the FPA team for their dedication and passion in supporting our members and the profession; our chapters and committees; the board and our partners and of course, our FPA members who are the true champions of the advice profession and for whom I will always remain their biggest advocate."

In particular, De Gori thanked Broome and past chairs, Julie Berry, Matthew Rowe and Neil Kendall.

The association said it will commence the search for his replacement immediately.

News of De Gori's resignation comes on the same day as the Association of Financial Advisers announced the appointment of its new chief.

Helen Morgan-Banda will lead the AFA from August 2, replacing Phil Kewin who resigned earlier this year.

Most recently she led the Law Society of New Zealand which has about 15,000 members. Prior to this she led the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.