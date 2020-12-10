Damning Rio report to shake mining industry

The damning report into Rio Tinto's destruction of the Juukan Gorge sacred sites has recommended mining companies completely change the way they do business, with super funds invested in miners already welcoming the findings.

On 24 May 2020, Rio Tinto destroyed a site that represented 46,000 years of culture and history for the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) peoples of the Pilbara in Western Australia.

A report compiled by the Joint Standing Committee on Northern Australia titled 'Never Again' found that the PKKP were let down by Rio Tinto, the Australian federal government, the Western Australian government, their own legal representation and native title law.

"Rio Tinto's role in this tragedy is inexcusable. Rio knew the value of what they were destroying but blew it up anyway. It pursued the option of destroying the shelters despite having options which would have preserved them," the report said.

"Rio knew of the site's archaeological significance and its cultural significance to the PKKP. It had funded studies which had uncovered some 7000-odd artefacts, including a four thousand-year-old human hair belt that linked the site directly to the ancestors of the current traditional owners."

HESTA, the $56 billion industry fund for health and community services, was one of the first investors to welcome the report.

"The inescapable findings of the Inquiry are that Aboriginal Heritage sites remain vulnerable to destruction. It would be unacceptable to investors that boards of mining companies are not actively and transparently seeking to understand their exposure to this risk," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"After all that has occurred at Rio, the boards of mining companies need to show investors that they have appropriate oversight and effective governance frameworks in place to ensure respectful, fair and ongoing engagement with traditional owners."

HESTA supported all the inquiry's recommendations.

The Standing Committee recommended that Rio Tinto negotiate a restitution package with the PKKP, ensure a full reconstruction of the site at its own expense, return all artefacts and materials to the PKKP and commit to a permanent moratorium on mining the Juukan Gorge area.

It also recommended that going forward Rio Tinto undertake an independent review of all its agreements with traditional owners, remove any gag clauses or restrictions on traditional owners rights under heritage and other laws, commit to pausing all actions under section 18 permissions until they are reviewed to ensure informed consent has been obtained from traditional owners and commit to a voluntary moratorium on applying for new section 18 permissions pending stronger heritage protections.

Section 18 permissions can be granted by a state minister under WA's Aboriginal Heritage Act, giving companies permission to conduct works that disturb sites of significance.

The report had more recommendations that could impact all mining companies, not just Rio.

These include: Independent reviews of agreements with traditional owners and ongoing review of these agreements, no gag clauses for traditional owners, a voluntary moratorium on section 18 permissions, facilitating the sharing of heritage information and mapping with traditional owners to combat information asymmetry and working with traditional owners to ensure better access to country.

"The finding that the tragedy at Juukan Gorge was 'inevitable' given current mining industry practices and inadequate legal and regulatory frameworks is extremely concerning to investors," Blakey said.

"Mining companies failing to negotiate fairly and in good faith with traditional owners represents a clear systemic risk to investors. Only an industry-wide independent review will provide certainty to investors that this risk is properly managed."

She added that HESTA will continue to engage large mining companies and that she hopes the recommendations will result in significant change in the sector as mining companies start to not enforce gag orders, allowing traditional owners to raise heritage concerns.