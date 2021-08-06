Custody assets reach new heights

Assets under custody rose 11% to a record $4.4 trillion in the six months to 30 June 2021 on the back of valuations, new research from the Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA) shows.

J.P. Morgan came in first having grown 9.8% to $1,068.3 billion in assets under custody. It was followed by Northern Trust which grew 9.2% to $722 billion and Citigroup which rose 14.2% to $673.2 billion.

"We feel privileged to hold a leadership position that supports the ambitions of our clients," J.P. Morgan Australia and New Zealand head of securities services Nadia Schiavon said.

Rounding out the top five were NAB Asset Servicing which surged 7.1% ($576.8 billion) and State Street which saw substantial growth of 18.2% ($544.5 billion).

ACSA chief executive Robert J Brown believes the surge can be attributed to valuation impacts and ongoing confidence in the services provided by the industry.

"Our members reported a bounce of 19% for assets held offshore for Australian investors, compared to an increase of only 7% for assets held onshore. While part of this differential is the result of currency valuation changes, it also reflects the long-term trend of institutional investors seeking returns beyond Australia," Brown said.

Asset servicing providers settled over 14 million trades during the time frame which equates to roughly 110,000 settled trades per day on behalf of clients.

"The new record of assets under custody, as well as significant trade and processing volumes, continue to be seamlessly supported by ACSA members on behalf of clients, and demonstrates continual efforts to improve efficiency across the service chain," Brown said.

"Efficiency in custody and investment administration has been achieved through the innovation of ACSA member firms, tapping the right technology partnerships, and ongoing collaborative systemic focus on standards and common practice."

Last month, ACSA announced Brown's resignation to pursue private business interests.

ACSA chair Sally Surgeon is overseeing the transition process which is expected to be complete in September to allow Brown to handover his role to his replacement.