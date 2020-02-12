NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Technology
Custodial excellence recognised
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 FEB 2020   12:22PM

The Australian Custodial Services Association celebrated excellence in custodial services yesterday, at the 2020 installment of its annual ACSA Awards during the Investment Operations Conference in Sydney.

The association recognised HSBC regulatory compliance manager Siv Vijayanathan, and JP Morgan vice president of marketing and communications, Teri Thomas.

ACSA chair David Knights paid tribute to Thomas and Vijayanathan, noting both had volunteered their time to advance the association's cause.

"The annual ACSA Awards are the main way we show our gratitude to the people of the asset servicing industry who volunteer their time to support our mission. Without these people, the work of ACSA would grind to a halt, so we are thankful for their time, energy and efforts," Knights said.

Knights said Vijayanathan had been a "key contributor" to the association's regulatory affairs working group, pointing to his close involvement in the preparation and submission of industry responses to two new separate disclosure requirements, infrastructure and media ownership.

"This work has involved ACSA engaging with two new regulatory bodies, the Critical Infrastructure Centre and the Australian Communications and Media Authority," Knights noted.

Thomas was recognised for her efforts in emphasising the association's core mission, and for promoting a "strong diversity and inclusion agenda".

"Teri Thomas became chair of the ACSA Members and Services working group in 2019 and has brought new perspectives and energy to the role," Knights said.

"She has also led the discussion on how ACSA positions itself internally and externally."

The association's service to the industry award was presented to State Street head of global services Daniel Cheever, with Knights recognising his 21 years of service to the sector.

Cheever sat on the ACSA board from 2013 to 2018 as deputy chair, and worked as the sponsor of the regulator working group throughout the "challenging introduction" of Stronger Super reporting.

"Daniel's sense of calm and pragmatism in his approach to clients' requirements and the complexity of change is well recognised," Knights said.

"His counsel is sought out across the industry by clients, consultants and peers alike."

Knights said that because of the industry's voluntary working group structure, the support of those working in asset servicing is crucial.

Read more: Australian Custodial Services AssociationTeri ThomasInvestment Operations ConferenceDavid KnightsACSA MembersDaniel CheeverSiv VijayanathanJP MorganState Street
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
More engagement with custodians needed: Report
Fund manager hires from Paradice
AustralianSuper PM joins fund manager
Former RBC I&TS lead joins tech firm
Equity Trustees renews custody mandate
State Street adds to leadership team
Banks face imminent disruption
CommSec responds to sale rumours
Northern Trust hires from State Street
State Street ETF in franking credit kerfuffle
Editor's Choice
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
ALLY SELBY
A Perpetual general manager has packed his bags, departing the financial services firm for a simpler life in Hobart, Tasmania.
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals wants product failures and financial losses from those failures factored into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.
Australia's fastest growing investment managers
KANIKA SOOD
A Chicago fund manager tops the list of the 50 fastest-growing investment managers that raise assets from Aussie investors, according to Rainmaker Research.
Praemium expanding in UK, growing managed accounts
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Listed platform Praemium's half yearly results included an update about its UK business and its virtual managed accounts portfolios.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something UKuDXTer