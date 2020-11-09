Culture creates better outcomes: Research

Investment leaders from around the world believe workplace culture is more integral to influencing good organisational outcomes than business strategy, a new study shows.

The Thinking Ahead Institute's latest survey of 27 global decision makers from 15 investment organisations with assets under management over US$8.5 trillion, undertaken by Willis Towers Watson, reveals 89% of respondents believe culture is more important than business strategy for outcomes.

In addition, 80% consider COVID-19 as a catalyst for focusing more attention on organisational culture.

Willis Towers Watson Australia head of strategic advisory Jessica Melville defined culture as "supporting positivity of mindset and action, leveraging a strong sense of purpose to help colleagues and clients through difficult times."

However, the three areas that require the most attention within culture are diversity and inclusion (92%), people and teamwork ethos (79%) and innovation (62%).

Co-founder of the Thinking Ahead Institute Roger Urwin said the results are "tremendous" validation of the group's thesis that an emphasis on culture and purpose will result in organisational success.

"Notwithstanding, we believe that organisations that invest proportionately more time and attention in cultural progression will be more resilient as a result; particularly if they work to a dashboard checking in on progress," he said.

"Beyond that, the biggest return on time invested in culture seems to be through engaging employees at all levels on how culture works for them, followed by increasing the weighting of culture in performance management reviews and in incentive compensation. Lastly, senior leaders have the ability to guide culture by personal example."

But the biggest cultural issue that the respondents believe the investment industry needs to pay attention to is silo issues (69%).

The Thinking Ahead Institute said silos introduces risks that subcultures can leave organisations with less alignment of purpose and action and may be harder to shrink while people work from home online

The Thinking Ahead Institute will continue its culture research focusing on extending the coverage to investment organisations that have previously not recognised the benefit of actively managed culture; investigation into the links between new business models, innovation and culture; and further understanding of the link between culture, purpose, diversity & inclusion and sustainability.